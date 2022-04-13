15th Annual Militray IT Award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Nakoneczny, commanding officer of the 31st Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Nakoneczny, commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), congratulates Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Coe, a communications chief with the 31st MEU, for being selected for the Military Information Technology Leadership Award, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, 13 April, 2022. The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association Washing D.C., held the 15th annual Military Information Technology Leadership Awards. The AFCEA recognizes senior leaders from each branch that have made a significant contribution to the warfighting concept through the use of information technology. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Zachary Coe, a transmissions chief with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is selected to receive the 15th annual Military Information Technology Award (MITLA) for outstanding leadership skills at a senior level.

The Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) Washington D.C., recognizes service members from each branch stationed anywhere around the globe who demonstrated exceptional leadership and have contributed to the warfighting persona through the use of information technology.

“Gunnery Sgt. Coe was submitted for this award due to his leadership, the excellent example he sets, and all of the things he has accomplished not only at the 31st MEU but, also at the 3D Marine Logistics Group (MLG),” said Maj. James Mackin, the communications officer in charge with the 31st MEU.

Prior to arriving to the MEU, Gunnery Sgt. Coe served as the radio staff non-commissioned officer in charge at the 3D MLG. This billet would allow Coe to set himself apart from his peers.

“Coe is not only knowledgeable but, he also takes on additional responsibilities through his mentorship and coaching of other Marines to achieve their goals. He takes the initiative to ensure mission accomplishment in all situations,” said Mackin.

According to Mackin, Gunnery Sgt. Coe quickly established himself as a go-to problem solver throughout the command and has become a valued member amongst the 31st MEU earning the trust and respect of his peers, subordinates, and superiors.

Along with being a transmissions chief Gunnery Sgt. Coe, is the 31st MEU spectrum manager. Coe covers down on all communications fields and assists across the board with any communications-related tasks.

“My goal was to do anything it takes to be as hardworking as the staff noncommissioned officers I looked up to when I was a junior Marine,” said Coe a Norwalk, OH native. “Seeing them work and the way they carried themselves, I knew one day that was going to be me.”

Coe emphasized that without the Marines around him, his achievements would not have been possible.

“Strive for greatness, don’t just talk about it, you have to actually go out there and do it,” said Coe.