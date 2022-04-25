Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Vice Chief of Staff inspires next generation of cadets to serve

    VCSAF visits with ROTC cadets in Kentucky

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Madison Beichler 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, encouraged the military’s next generation of leaders to remain flexible and embrace innovation during a reception held at the University of Louisville April 22.

    Allvin, speaking to Air Force ROTC cadets from UofL and the University of Kentucky, and Navy Junior ROTC cadets from Valley High School, reminded his audience about the foundations of military service: defending the homeland, projecting power globally, fighting as part of a joint team, and creating an enduring foundation to adapt and thrive in dynamic environments.

    He said the Air Force is at an inflection point, and that Air Force cadets will, as future officers, need to see themselves as “multi-capable Airmen” who can “capture and cultivate innovation, and leverage their agility in a dynamic environment.”

    “As you are entering this Air Force,” Allvin said, “we need your energy and your ability to keep pace with change.”

    He also reflected on his decades of service in the Air Force, telling cadets to find what they enjoy but to keep an open mind while following their dreams and excelling at their craft.

    In closing, he highlighted the importance of the Total Force concept, noting that the active duty Air Force works in close alignment with the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.

    “Cadets here are fortunate to have the Kentucky Air National Guard right here in Louisville,” he said. “They are a highly decorated wing with strong leadership.”

    Allvin was in town as the guest of honor for the Thunder Over Louisville air show, which this year celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.

