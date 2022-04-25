Air Force Vice Chief of Staff inspires next generation of cadets to serve

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton | U.S. Air Force Gen. David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, administers...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton | U.S. Air Force Gen. David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, administers the oath to members of the Air Force ROTC at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Ky., April 22, 2022. Allvin was in town for the Thunder Over Louisville air show, which celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force. The Kentucky Air Guard served as the base of operations for military aircraft participating in the event. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Horton) see less | View Image Page

Gen. David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, encouraged the military’s next generation of leaders to remain flexible and embrace innovation during a reception held at the University of Louisville April 22.



Allvin, speaking to Air Force ROTC cadets from UofL and the University of Kentucky, and Navy Junior ROTC cadets from Valley High School, reminded his audience about the foundations of military service: defending the homeland, projecting power globally, fighting as part of a joint team, and creating an enduring foundation to adapt and thrive in dynamic environments.



He said the Air Force is at an inflection point, and that Air Force cadets will, as future officers, need to see themselves as “multi-capable Airmen” who can “capture and cultivate innovation, and leverage their agility in a dynamic environment.”



“As you are entering this Air Force,” Allvin said, “we need your energy and your ability to keep pace with change.”



He also reflected on his decades of service in the Air Force, telling cadets to find what they enjoy but to keep an open mind while following their dreams and excelling at their craft.



In closing, he highlighted the importance of the Total Force concept, noting that the active duty Air Force works in close alignment with the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard.



“Cadets here are fortunate to have the Kentucky Air National Guard right here in Louisville,” he said. “They are a highly decorated wing with strong leadership.”



Allvin was in town as the guest of honor for the Thunder Over Louisville air show, which this year celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force.