Sakura – the everlasting yet temporary symbol of Japan

Winter has come and gone, and the warm currents of spring wind have begun to pass throughout Japan. Along with the pleasant breezes and higher temperatures, you might have noticed the gradual blooming of a particular pink flower: the cherry blossom.



In Japan, cherry blossoms, or ‘sakura,’ are usually here and gone during the latter part of March and into the first week of April.



Famous for reaching full bloom in a matter of days and disappearing just as quickly, the national flower of Japan has become a bit of a spectator sport. News outlets, social media and word of mouth will be abuzz as they speculate when the trees are estimated to erupt in a bushel of pinks and whites.



While sakura is undoubtedly the talk of the town during springtime, their cultural significance is not just centered around Instagram – they are also heavily rooted in Japan’s religious and historical identity. Japan’s two predominant religions—Buddhism and Shintoism—hold the sakura in special regard.



Within Japan’s ethnic religion, Shinto, cherry blossoms are thought to house various kami, or sacred spirits. These kami often are found in all things, inanimate or not, and provide guidance and protection to those who pay the proper respect.



For Buddhists, however, the short blooming-and-viewing period of the light-pink flower is thought to represent the ephemeral beauty that life creates and sustains and the importance of enjoying something while you have it.



Sakura viewing, known as ‘hanami’, can be done in most areas of the country starting from mid-to-late March. Some landmark places of note are real hotspots, or pink spots if you prefer, to view the trees in full bloom.



If you find yourself in the northern part of Japan, specifically the Aomori prefecture, then cherry blossom viewing at Hirosaki Castle might be right up your alley. The park, situated on the grounds of the inactive castle, provides flower viewers a great look at Mt. Iwate and the ornately decorated stronghold, surrounded by a background covered in a sea of pink.



Further south, in Tokyo’s Ueno Park, Ueno zoo has a large selection of sakura, with approximately 800 varieties, to sit under, have a picnic, or enjoy drinks with friends. The park is also known for its diverse species of birds who call the area home and a series of museums and shrines, all within easy walking distance.



Also in Tokyo is another famous site for viewing cherry blossoms, Meguro River. Approximately half a mile of the river is adorned with pink and white flowers, giving passersby a great opportunity to participate in ‘yozakura,’ or night-viewing of sakura. Many restaurants are located along the riverbanks, allowing one to indulge in soaking up the atmosphere.



If you prefer to stay close to Yokosuka, you can take a short hop on the train to the Kurihama Flower Park. Known for its gigantic Godzilla statue and seasonal flowers, the park is a great place to take in the spring air, view cherry blossoms lining the streets, and take snapshots while cowering in fear before the towering nuclear lizard.



For those living on base who prefer not to venture out, you have Kosano Park, near the Main Street Food Court. This modestly sized park is excellent for taking photos and enjoying the sea breeze. It is also a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the weather when we host our annual Spring Festival during the first weekend in April.



So, there you have it! The sakura, an eternal yet fleeting flower, is a cultural and historical centerpiece here in Japan. But much like the good and bad moments in life, the sakura are here today and gone tomorrow. So, put aside some time during the end of March to seek out a spot to sit down and enjoy the flowers while they’re still here and make some fleeting memories of your own.



Date Taken: 03.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP