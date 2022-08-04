Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EST2000 Puts Soldiers on Target for Deployment

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. -- Soldiers from various units under the 361st Theatre Public Affairs Support Element, 99th Readiness Division, conducted a marksmanship familiarization using the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000, here, April 8, 2022.

    Select Soldiers from the 361st TPASE are preparing for an upcoming overseas contingency operations deployment where marksmanship is significant.

    Firing your weapon should not be a surprise when you are deployed, said Staff Sgt. Camacho Roberts of the 361st TPASE, after participating in the training simulation.

    “The importance of doing things like the simulation trainer is to get yourself comfortable with firing your weapon.”

    They were instructed on what to expect in terms of marksmanship basics, safety measures, how to handle their weapons, and engage a target.

    The EST2000 provides real-life shooting experience and direct feedback in a virtual environment without the expense of ammunition and going out to the range.

    The Soldiers engaged targets based on the new rifle qualification tables implemented in October 2020. Soldiers must fire rounds from the unsupported and supported positions of standing, prone, and kneeling.
    Chief Warrant Officer Eric Flowers, Commander of the 380th Army Band, supervised and coached Soldiers to improve their marksmanship, especially for those deploying.

    “I just think this is a great training event and more units, whether they are deploying or not, need to take advantage of what they offer with the EST2000,” he said.

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers take every opportunity to practice marksmanship. Retaining combat knowledge is essential to basic Soldier skills, no matter the Military Occupational Specialty.

    “It is important for you and your battle buddies to know that each of you all went through the same training so you are more tightly-knit in terms of a group of warriors,” said Roberts. “You know you’re more prepared for going down range.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
