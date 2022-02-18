Resiliency in winter: Step four — finding a new hobby!

Welcome back to the fourth installment of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s ‘Resiliency in winter’ series. Last week, we covered the importance of creating and sticking to a routine and how it can help you to reset your internal clock, create normalcy, and create an opportunity for you to regain control in your life. This week, we will further expand our wellness toolkit by finding and engaging in a new hobby intended to complement those routines into which we can plug our newly found hobbies, filling our schedules even more.



By now, many of us, myself included, have probably run through the entirety of the Netflix catalog during the last two months. For those of us looking to pull back the curtains and see the light of day again, how can we find a new hobby to fill our time?



According to licensed professional counselor Rebecca Weiler, finding a new hobby can be as easy as flipping the perspective on how you do some of the things you already enjoy.



“I always ask people what it is they like to do for fun,” says Weiler. “It’s a good thing to explore—because things like eating and watching sports could easily be turned into hobbies such as taking cooking classes or joining a softball team.”



In addition to changing our perspective, it can also be beneficial to take assessments, such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test or the Enneagram Personality Test. These in-depth personality assessments can help you get to know yourself a little better and, in turn, help you gravitate more toward hobbies you might enjoy. For instance, if you happen to be one of those people who can’t get enough stand-up comedy on Netflix, making your way to a live show or trying your hand at a few jokes of your own, may help you find a different level of enjoyment in the activity.



As children, we are taught that work and fun are generally separate ventures, but what if, through the hobbies we indulge in, we were able to use our skills in the workplace? That sounds like the best of both worlds.



“For example, someone who performs in an improvisational group as a hobby could be attractive to an employer because they can think quickly on their feet and may also be more comfortable presenting in front of a group of people,” says Weiler.



So, while we may all be professional zombie killers thanks to watching The Walking Dead, it is probably better to stick to finding a hobby that is both easy to pick up and potentially beneficial to your real life.



“Join organizations, clubs, or groups where you can try things out,” Weiler continues. “Connecting with similarly minded people can also be important, as it can teach us more about ourselves and what we like or dislike or want to commit to.”



In the end, finding a new hobby can be a hit-or-miss experience. While seeing what kind of activities you like to do, you might find yourself questioning if they are still fun to you—things you might have enjoyed when you were younger might not provide that same spark now that you are older.



Don’t give up, though. Finding a hobby, much like pursuing anything else spiritually and emotionally fulfilling, takes time and a certain amount of effort—so keep your head up and try as many different things as you can!



The next release in our ‘Resiliency in winter’ series will be our last.

Hopefully, we will have thawed out from the cold and have found some great techniques to stay active and positive during trying times. Keep up-to-date with the My CFAY Weekly to catch the last installment of our series, which will focus on the ever-important aspect of self-care and how treating yourself can be beneficial to your mental and physical health.



If you are seeking help or assistance, please reach out to the Fleet and Family Support Center at 243-3372 or the USNH at 243-5352 for relationship counseling and other related support services.



