LRPF director earns second star

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (April 22, 2021) — With winds gusting across Old Post Quadrangle, Long Range Precision Fires Cross Functional Team (LRPF) Director John Rafferty pinned on the rank of major general during a ceremony April 22.



“I think it's appropriate here, with the winds of change blowing, that we sweep the one star off that hat and exchange it for the two-star rank,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Coffman, director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team. “For everyone that knows him, understands the caliber of individual that that he is and what he does in this Army, it is my pleasure to tell you that no one here, except maybe yourself, had a doubt you would earn this.”



Rafferty, who assumed command of the LRPF Cross Functional Team in 2018, leads a modernization effort to deliver cutting-edge surface-to-surface fires systems that will significantly increase range and effects over currently fielded U.S. and adversary systems. The CFT, working closely with Army and industry partners, is driving solutions for the next generation of field artillery systems across all echelons: strategic, operational and tactical.



“What's unique about being selected for this promotion is it is entirely a reflection of the team and what they've accomplished,” Rafferty said. “I think in that way, this is a very unique promotion, at least in my own experience, and that directly makes it something that's even more important for me to celebrate.



Rafferty has had a storied career beginning in 1987 as an enlisted indirect fire infantryman with the 8th Infantry Division and culminating with his position as one of only six directors of CFT’s across the Army. After earning his commission as a second lieutenant, he served as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division and later with the 75th Ranger Regiment as a fire support officer. He went on to command the 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and later commanded the 18th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C. before earning his first star.



Although the accomplishments of the LRPF’s team are numerous, Rafferty said he’s not quite ready to “spike the ball” in the end zone just yet.



We’re pretty close to accomplishing something that back in 2018 was just an idea,” said Rafferty. “We’re close to fielding prototype howitzers in a number of locations across the United States and we’re developing new ammunition for those systems. It’s all a very complicated system and we’re just now on the cusp of field trials, so we’re not quite ready to spike the ball yet, but it’s pretty exciting.”



