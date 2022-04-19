Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM community mayors welcomed at ceremony

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Story by Norman McKay 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- Toward the end of 2021, Joint Base Lewis-McChord began recruiting community mayors for its five base housing districts. These mayors serve as a voice for the communities and advocate for quality-of-life initiatives.

    “Each of those districts has the subordinate 22 communities,” said Col. Phillip Lamb, JBLM commander. “Right now, we have 20 of 22 communities that have been identified for mayors. We are still out-standing on two.”

    The 20 JBLM community mayors were introduced and officially welcomed during the Community Leadership Information Forum at the American Lake Conference Center April 19.

    “This is a community, and communities have mayors,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, I Corps commander. “(The mayors) are the people who are going to avail those who live in our neighborhoods to all of the resources necessary to handle our business. One of the things that we’re doing is we got the (Neighborhood Engagement and Advisory Team) back in the neighborhoods again so we don’t fall into crisis ever again in our neighborhoods.”

    As part of the NEAT program, senior, active-duty service members serve as specially trained resident advocates and ensure rule compliance throughout base housing.

    Brunson said JBLM is taking a three-pronged view of the housing area. Specifically, the NEAT program, JBLM community mayors and community policing.

    “My vision for this … is that we start to take care of ourselves like a real community,” Brunson said as he addressed the JBLM community mayors. “Understand that what you’re doing is important. You’re the link from the command to the garrison to our families to accomplish some great things together. We have to build a sense of community. Everybody that’s on our installation ought to feel as if they belong. And (the mayors) are all a part of that.”

    The JBLM community mayors are:

    MAIN DISTRICT
    • Broadmoor: Sylvia Schmitt
    • Town Center: America Lunsford
    • Clarkdale: Juan Lopez

    WEST DISTRICT
    • Davis Hill: Erin Ealey
    • Parkway: Tyra Roberts
    • Hillside: Anna Wilkerson
    • Greenwood: Vacant

    EAST DISTRICT
    • Discovery Village: Lillianna Tejada
    • Evergreen: Ellie Harris
    • New Hillside: Lacy Queen

    NORTH DISTRICT
    • Beachwood: Elizabeth Nooe
    • Beachwood II: Elizabeth Fulton
    • Meriwether Landing: Tammy Golden
    • Eagle View: Vacant

    MCCHORD FIELD DISTRICT
    • Heartwood: Caitlyn Jenson
    • Carter Lake: Robin Rocha
    • The Bricks: Vanessa Raster
    • Olympic Grove: Paul Butler
    • Cascade Village: Julie-Ann Santiago
    • Westcott Hill: Lt. Col. Jonathan Czarney
    • Stoney Oak: Sieda Jones
    • Madigan: Brianna Johnson-Perez

    Those housing residents interested in becoming a JBLM community mayor in one of the two vacant communities of Greenwood or Eagle View can call Command Sgt. Maj. Waylon Petty, JBLM command sergeant major, at 253-732-2976.

    “Thanks for what all you’re going to mean to this installation,” Brunson said. “We have the opportunity here to do some really great things together, and I appreciate your willingness to volunteer to do it.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 15:52
    Story ID: 419235
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM community mayors welcomed at ceremony, by Norman McKay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    NEAT
    JBLM community mayors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT