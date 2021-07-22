Hiring America’s Veterans: A Smart Business Decision

Hiring veterans is good for business.



Connecting employers with talented veterans is an important part of our mission at the U.S. Department of Labor Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS). We know that hiring veterans is not only the right thing to do, it’s also a good business decision. And Hire a Veteran Day (July 25) is a great reminder for employers that they can leverage the steady and capable talent pool of transitioning service members and veterans to deliver on their business’ goals.



The fact is, military personnel are often cross-trained in multiple disciplines and have a wide variety of skills and experiences that can make them great employees. From leadership and communications skills to a strong work ethic fostered through their service, veterans are an asset to the civilian workforce. As of June 2021, the veteran unemployment rate was 4.8% – lower than the overall rate of 5.9% – but more than 400,000 veterans remain unemployed.



They’re ready to work — are you ready to recruit?



Across 185 military installations at home and abroad, nearly 200,000 transitioning service members prepare to enter civilian life each year. This is a tremendous talent pipeline that employers can access through our resources:



VETS’ Employer Guide to Hiring Veterans provides a comprehensive overview of everything employers need to know about recruiting, hiring and retaining veteran employees.



Our HIRE Vets Medallion Program recognizes employers of all sizes for their efforts to provide veterans with meaningful, long-term careers. Receiving this award helps employers show job seekers that they’re veteran-ready employers.



For one-on-one assistance in connecting with resources to hire a veteran, you can always email vets-outreach@dol.gov.



Additionally, through the Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program, employers can sponsor service members within their last six months of service to gain civilian work experience through an internship or fellowship for up to 180 days while still being employed by the military.



Becoming a veteran-ready employer takes a dedicated effort, but the return on investment is worth it Let us help you get started today.



Ivan Denton is director of national programs in the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service.

