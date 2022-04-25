DeCA’s April 25 – May 8 Sales Flyer includes savings related to Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sales, Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day and more

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for April 25 – May 8 offers customers...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for April 25 – May 8 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s Sales Flyer for April 25 – May 8 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



Featured in this flyer are savings specific to DeCA’s Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk Sale, Cinco de Mayo, ongoing Month of the Military Child events in April, Military Spouse Appreciation Day (May 7) and Mother’s Day (May 8). For Cinco de Mayo, General Mills is providing Old El Paso Taco Stand displays with high-value coupons to boost savings on all key Mexican Meals ingredients.



Also included is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe for Cheeseburger Salad. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Also included in the sales flyer are updated Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available through https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• Military Appreciation Month Sidewalk sales: Commissary customers stateside can enjoy significant savings while stocking up on their favorite items during this sidewalk sale event in May. Most commissaries will have one outdoor weekend sidewalk sale event, spanning anywhere between two to three days, featuring extra savings on a variety of everyday items. Event dates are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the sidewalk sale webpage for their store’s sale dates or talk to their store manager for more details or updates. Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.



• Mother’s Day breakfast with Bob Evans. Through May 15, participating commissaries are offering significant savings on Bob Evans Sausage Rolls, Bob Evans Sausage Patties, Bob Evans Sausage Links, Simply Potatoes, Egg Beaters, GT’s Kombucha and Bolthouse Single Serve beverages. Participating stores will also have high-value coupons.



• Dove Promises. In observance of Military Appreciation Month, Military Spouse Day and Mother’s Day, Mars Wrigley is offering promotional savings on Dove Promises products including “buy two, get $1 off” coupons on Dove Chocolate.



• General Mills: Throughout April in support of Earth Day (April 22), General Mills features the “Make Every Day Earth Day” promotion, offering significant savings on Annie’s, Cascadian Farm, Muir Glen, Larabar and Food Should Taste Good items such as macaroni & cheese, ready-to-eat cereal, canned tomatoes and pasta sauces, and healthy snack foods. Participating stores will also have high-value coupons.



• Henkel One Spring Event: Commissary customers can get $5 back when they spend a total of $20 on any of the following Henkel products: Dial, got2b, all®, Purex, Persil, Renuzit, Soft Scrub, Combat and Snuggle by May 7. Commissary customers must register for their rebate by going to GetHenkelOffer.com before their items are scanned at checkout.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club: During April, customers can save even more on Purina Pro Plan. Pet Club members can enter the Pet Club Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $250 Commissary Gift Card. To learn more, go to www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Military Java Group: Through September, the Military Java Group will introduce its new coffee blend, Stars & Stripes Java – a 100 percent Arabica coffee. The Military Java Group will be donating 50 percent of its profits to the Semper Fi & America’s Fund to support combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.



• Limited edition launch: Red Bull is launching their Limited Edition Summer Strawberry Apricot flavor in 12-ounce and four-pack in April for stateside commissaries.



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.