Communication Center construction complete

USAG HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Far East District commemorated the completion of project C4I010 (Communication Center) with an Acceptance Release Letter (ARL) ceremony, here, April 15.



The facility will serve to support communications systems and infrastructure for the relocation of United States Forces Korea (USFK) and Eighth Army to USAG Humphreys, as part of Yongsan Relocation Plan.



The three-story Communication Center building, which will house the 1st Signal Brigade and its component units, is fitted with state-of-the-art communication technology.



“I am so happy that we (ROK and US) worked together as a team to successfully achieve this significant milestone,” said Jay Kim, FED Security Operations Branch project manager.



U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) government agency involvement includes the Ministry of National Defense USFK Base Relocation Office (MURO), the U.S. & Republic of Korea Design and Construction Agents (USDCA) (ROKDCA), and the Security Operations Resident Office (SORO).



“C4I010 was a challenging project towards the final stages of construction,” said Kenith Ward, Security Operations Resident Office resident engineer. “However, through collaboration between FED, the contractor, MURO, and the Program Management Consortium, the US and ROK alliance successfully addressed any issues and were able to provide the signal community a state-of-the-art facility.



“This is one of the final Yongsan Relocation Plan (YRP) projects and a huge win for the US-ROK alliance, this is a step closer in completing the transition from Yongsan to Humphreys,” he said.



The ARL signing signifies a milestone in a project, where the U.S. government accepts the substantially completed facility from the ROK government. A ceremony is held to commemorate the strength of the US-ROK alliance, which is demonstrated in the completed facility.



The USFK mission is to deter aggression and if necessary, defend the ROK to maintain stability in Northeast Asia.



USACE Far East District is the premier engineering, design, and construction agent for all DoD agencies in the Republic of Korea. Since its inception, the Far East District has played a critical role in the security and stability of the region and in strengthening the alliance between the US and the ROK. As such, it also fulfills a unique mission; the only “maneuver” district within USACE, FED must always be prepared for war, even while building for peace on the Korean peninsula. The Far East District is responsible for executing a multi-billion-dollar program, the largest construction program managed by the U.S. Army.

