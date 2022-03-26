Luedtke assumes responsibility of 86th TD, Dieckman moves on to 416th TEC

FORT MCCOY, Wisc. - Command Sgt. Major H.H. George Luedtke officially took his duties as the 86th Training Division senior enlisted advisor in a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, March 26.



The position was formerly held by Command Sgt. Major Douglas Dieckman, who served in the role for over two years. Dieckman moves on to his next duty position as the senior enlisted advisor of the 416th Theater Engineer Command. The 416th is one of only two TECs in the Army, providing technical and tactical engineer support to U.S. forces. The two-star command overseas approximately 10,000 Army Reserve Soldiers.



The change of responsibility ceremony provides traditional symbolism, reinforcing the non-commissioned officer authority in the Army and spotlights the continued support of the chain of command.



“The Army makes a lot of choices about where you are assigned, and I couldn’t be happier that Command Sgt. Major Dieckman, who is an engineer, moves on to be the command sergeant major at an engineering command,” said Brig. Gen. Robert E. Guidry, 86th Training Division commanding general. “The Army got it right, and I hope those engineers know they are receiving a great man.”



Dieckman served as senior training non-commissioned officer for information operations from 2009 to 2012, assisting in the planning and execution of WAREXs and CSTX. He assumed responsibility of the 86th TD as the senior enlisted advisor in April 2019 and was instrumental in the success of Ready Warrior and the integration of the Great Lakes Training Division into the 86th TD, all while operating under COVID conditions.



"There’s been a lot of transition and change at the 86th from the time I stepped into this role. Thank you to the 84th (Training Command) for all of your leadership and oversite during a challenging time,” said Dieckman. “CSM Luedtke, you’re getting the best training division in the Army Reserve. It’s full of great people, and the Soldiers here have proven year after year to be a part of a great organization. And it is that way because of the culture, the climate and the Soldiers within it.”



Luedtke responded to Dieckman.



“CSM, thank you for leaving me a foxhole that’s pretty well built. This is the best training division in the Army. I got lucky,” said Luedtke. “I look forward to working with the Soldiers of the 86th and we can continue that upward trajectory.”

