Guard unit helps shape new aviation standards

Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Courtright | U.S. Air Force Civilian and Contractor staff with the Airman Anthropology Lab from...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. James Courtright | U.S. Air Force Civilian and Contractor staff with the Airman Anthropology Lab from Wright-Patterson AFB, OH measure and digitally analyze Airman 1st Class Paolo Ortiz on February 6th, 2022 at Rickenbacker ANGB, OH. The data collected will provide enlisted aviator career fields across the entire Air Force to set new height and body standards for recruiting and crosstraining. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright) see less | View Image Page

For the past fifty five years, enlisted members of aviator career fields such as flight attendants, loadmasters, and inflight refueling specialists have been held to the same height and body composition standards for all aircraft.



“That standard was based on the population of pilots who were in the Air Force in 1967,” said Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Dawson, the Air National Guard career enlisted aviator career field manager. “That was based on people in the Air Force then and eliminates half of the U.S. population from performing these duties.”



The 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, is the only ANG unit where this study has been conducted. The other units will be Active Duty and Reserve bases.



Coordinating between Air Force Operations (A3), National Guard Bureau Operations (A3), Women’s Initiative Team (WIT), the Ohio Air National Guard’s 121st ARW, and the Airman’s Accommodation Laboratory, about 28 Airmen of all shapes and sizes have volunteered to be measured and scanned to help realize the true size of the force, said Dawson. Opening up the accommodation window will allow a bigger recruiting population to come into these jobs.



“This will open up the recruiting pool to these jobs and create a much more capable Air Force,” said Dawson. “Allowing that diversity of thought from their background, gender, orientation, race, and religion is what fosters innovation. This has to be done if we want to remain a competitive military power in the world.”