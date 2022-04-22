SURFLANT Announces FY-21 Sea, Shore Sailors of the Year

Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT), announced SURFLANT’s FY-21 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year, Apr. 22, 2022, at The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center.



McLane announced Aviation Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Ashley Glover as SURFLANT’s FY-21 Sea Sailor of the Year. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Rashad McKenzie was then named SURFLANT’s Shore Sailor of the Year. Force Master Chief Jason Knupp lauded the high level of professionalism both the winners and their fellow finalists displayed..



“These Sailors represent the future of my Navy, your Navy, and this country’s Navy,” Knupp said. “After spending this week with these Sailors, I am confident in this force’s future. I could retire tomorrow, knowing that the U.S. Navy is in capable and competent hands.”



Glover, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), will be promoted to Chief Petty Officer with the FY-2023 selectees. In humble fashion, she credited her mentors and junior Sailors for her successes.



“My leadership has always pushed me, and there are rough times for sure,” Glover said. “But, leading my junior people and seeing them grow makes it all worth it. I am so grateful for where I am, and I could not have made this happen without my department leadership too.”



McKenzie, attached to SURFLANT, will represent SURFLANT in the U.S. Fleet Forces Command Shore Sailor of the Year competition. McKenzie reflected on the week spent with his fellow finalists and the challenges to come.



“This was such a great experience, from learning about my peers and meeting so many leaders,” McKenzie said. “I am not settling yet and look forward to the next step at Fleet Forces.”



The finalists for FY-21 Sea Sailor of the Year were:



• HM1 Winn, Nneka: USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41)

• ABH1 Glover, Ashley: USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

• AC1 Shepard, Brandon: Tactical Air Control Squadron 22

• IC1 Miller, Shawn: USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51)

• RS1 Ferrer, Jose: USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98)

• YN1 Mostovskiy, Maksim: USS Nitze (DDG 94)

• HM1 Harmon, Samuel: USS Dextrous (MCM 13)

• GM1 Mendoza, Rene: Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2

• CS1 Kudalor, Prince: USS Laboon (DDG 58)

• EM1 Grims, Darion: USS Gettysburg (CG 64)





The finalists for FY-21 Shore Sailor of the Year were:



• HM1 McKenzie, Rashad: Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

• IT1 Jordan, Marc: Afloat Training Group Mayport

• ET1 Altman, Tyler: Commander, Naval Surface Squadron 5

• NC1 Clopton, Maurice: Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 2



SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships and 31 shore commands. For more SURFLANT news and photos, visit facebook.com/SURFLANT, https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/ , and Twitter - @surflant.

