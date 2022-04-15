U.S. Transportation Command mobilization assistant, joint reserve unit commander recognized for promotion to major general

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Cheryn L. Fasano, who serves as mobilization assistant to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Cheryn L. Fasano, who serves as mobilization assistant to the U.S. Transportation Command commander and as commander of USTRANSCOM’s Joint Transportation Reserve Unit, poses with her family following a small ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, the weekend after her promotion date to major general Feb. 17, 2022. From left to right, husband Dr. John Fasano; Maj. Gen. Fasano; stepdaughter U. S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gabriella Fasano; stepson Andrew Fasano, Army veteran and currently Bexar County, Texas, Deputy; mother Dr./Col. Carol Swanson. U.S. Army (Retired); and father Lt. Col. Chuck Swanson, U.S. Army (Retired). (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. (April 15, 2022) – The commander of the Joint Transportation Reserve Unit (JTRU) for U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) was recognized for her recent promotion to major general while meeting with Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard Reservists during a quarterly training weekend at USTRANSCOM headquarters April 9, 2022.



U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Cheryn L. Fasano received her promotion via Congressional authorization effective Feb. 17, 2022. While she hosted a small ceremony with family in Texas in February, the recent training weekend presented the first opportunity for the general to address her joint troops in person since promoting.



“I am humbled by this honor bestowed on me,” said Fasano. “The past nine months integrating into the command team and leading the JTRU have been extraordinary. With 25% of our force deployed at any given time, operations like Operation Allies Refuge in Afghanistan and the ongoing support of Ukraine further highlight the value JTRU members bring in support of the vital USTRANSCOM mission.”



Fasano also serves as the mobilization assistant to U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander, through the Joint Reserve Component Directorate, where she advises Van Ovost on all matters related to Reserve Component support to USTRANSCOM – one of the nation’s 11 combatant commands – and its component commands.



“This promotion is about the U.S. Army having full faith and confidence in what Cheryn will continue to do as a leader,” said Van Ovost. “I am proud of her work and have high expectations for how the JTRU ultimately supports USTRANSCOM’s mission and readiness.”



Fasano resides in San Antonio, Texas, with Dr. John Fasano, her husband of 27 years and a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel. She grew up an Army brat: Her parents are Carol Swanson, a retired Army colonel nurse, and Charles Swanson, a retired lieutenant colonel and 1967 U. S. Military Academy at West Point graduate; they currently live in Carson City, Nevada. In May 1989, Fasano graduated from Indiana University, commissioned through the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps, Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. She earned three masters’ degrees: Texas State University, University of Phoenix, and U.S. Army War College.



During her promotion ceremony, Fasano stressed her fortune of having had great mentors and general officers who encouraged her and others along the way, not to ever leave or quit, but let the Army decide when a soldier is done – to take command and to do the hard jobs. She said of that advice, “It’s really amazing, and I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve.”



In commanding the JTRU, Fasano came with extensive leadership, logistics and operational experience, having commanded previously at every level. Leading the JTRU is unique, as the nation’s first and only joint reserve unit in the Department of Defense.



As Maj. Gen. Fasano said to the JTRU last weekend, “We know that at USTRANSCOM, people are our most important asset. We appreciate the effort you put forward to be ready now and for the future, and for your daily work that helps create a decision advantage for our leadership. Together, we deliver.”



USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, USTRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provide our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.



-30-