ZARQA, Jordan – Jump teams from both US Special Forces and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces executed a combined jump exercise in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in April 2022.



On a pleasant spring morning, small teams from the US Special Forces and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces special met in an unassuming open field on the outskirts of Zarqa in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Both teams shook hands, exchanged smiles and a few laughs, but then it was down to business when two UH-60 Black Hawks appeared on the horizon.



Both teams started prepping their equipment and parachutes as the UH-60 Black Hawks descended down on the open field. The helicopters were led by Royal Jordanian Armed Forces crews with a US Special Forces jump master overseeing the exercise. The wind was just right, the teams were prepped and ready to go, the thumbs up was given by the jump master and the flight crews respectively; it was time to jump.



Both teams boarded the helicopters and the exercise was underway. The flight crews brought both teams to jump altitude over the drop zone, the crew chiefs gave the thumbs up and the teams launched towards the earth. Each operator, equipped with an altimeter, knew exactly when to engage their parachutes and when the time came, they all fell to the earth under deployed canopies. The teams shook hands again, exchanged bigger smiles and even more laughs.



Exercises like this demonstrate how we continually build interoperability with our partner forces, promote readiness, and strengthen our partnership against regional threats.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 10:12 Story ID: 419147 Location: JO Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Special Forces and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces Conduct Combined Jump Exercise, by CPT Kevin Lindow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.