USS Germantown Holds a Change of Command Ceremony

Amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) held a change of command ceremony aboard the ship’s flight deck in port Naval Base San Diego, April 21.



Cmdr. Michael J. Welgan relieved Cmdr. Cullen M. Greenfield as commanding officer. Capt. Brian Quin, chief of staff, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3, presided over the ceremony.



“I’d like to thank the crew of Germantown for their hard work, motivation, and unrelenting spirit throughout my time as commanding officer,” said Greenfield. “We fought through the ever-evolving COVID-19 environment and answered our nation’s call over and over again. There is no doubt in my mind that every Sailor on this ship has proven their ability to adapt and overcome any obstacle they meet, and I look forward to the amazing future of the Germantown team.”



Under Greenfield, the crew successfully completed two U.S. 7th Fleet patrols in the Pacific Ocean, supported the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit while certifying their amphibious capability, and completed a homeport shift from Sasebo, Japan, to San Diego.



“I am humbled and honored to have served as your captain, and I look forward to seeing you again as your careers take you to new adventures,” said Greenfield.



Welgan addressed the crew for the first time as commanding officer, thanking Greenfield and provided a positive outlook for Germantown’s future.



“I am grateful for Cmdr. Greenfield and his leadership in molding the Germantown crew into a formidable fighting force,” Welgan said. “To the Germantown family, thank you for your service and sacrifice back home. Your Sailors proudly raised their right hand to secure our freedoms and way of life at home and abroad, and their sacrifice is felt every day.”



Welgan, a native of Tioga Center, New York, enlisted in the Navy as a machinist’s mate and served aboard USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) for four years before he was selected for the Broadened Opportunity for Officer Selection and Training (BOOST) program. He commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps upon graduation from the University of Mississippi. Welgan previously served as the executive officer aboard Germantown.



Greenfield’s next assignment is as Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow, which is based out of Washington, D.C.



Germantown is a Whidbey Island amphibious dock landing ship homeported in San Diego. It is the second United States ship to bear the name.

