Sill holds first Best Barracks competition

Fort Sill, Oklahoma (April 19, 2022) — The first Fort Sill Best Installation Barracks award was presented to the Fort Sill Marine Detachment, in Building 912, and to 1st Battalion,14th Field Artillery Regiment, in Building 3725.



This award was an initiative by Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen A. Burnley, Fires Center of Excellence CSM, and Command Sgt. Maj. William C. Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison CSM, to support and foster single Soldiers’ overall quality of living. The idea between the two leaders arose in January and was partially inspired by other local programs such as Corvias’s Yard of

the Month.



To kick-start the program, Burnley and Taylor enlisted the help of the Garrison Headquarters Company first sergeant, 1st Sgt. Henry Pineau, to develop and design the quarterly program. Forty-five different barracks were assessed on 12 different areas such as overall exterior cleanliness, completion of work orders, and an accessible barracks standard operating

procedure. The assessment went much further than visible cleanliness. Taylor explained how they looked for how the Soldiers or Marines handle potential SHARP incidents, suicidal ideations in the barracks, as well as emergencies.



“We’re looking at their best practices-how they identify medics in the barracks in case there is a medical emergency, or how they identify a first-line leader. The markings on rooms should be professional and have unit pride, but also provide quick references for leaders, medics and other ways to assist Soldiers in case of need,” said Taylor.



Taylor stressed the importance of instilling a sense of pride in the facilities Fort Sill Soldiers and Marines live in. He also addressed how quality of residential life is directly connected to the People First focus and to No. 32 of the Fires Fifty: High standards, positive outlook and excellence are contagious. Taylor added that the inspections “gave us a great opportunity for me and the other command sergeant majors to view barracks across the installation and see best practices and bring those back to their units’ barracks.”



Taylor presented the winners a “Best Barracks” sign to commemorate their achievement which was placed in front of the building. He emphasized the continuation of this award is critical in motivating Soldiers to maintain higher living standards.

