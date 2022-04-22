Photo Essay: Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew holds 2022 Bambi bucket training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment train to drop water on wildfires March 28, 2022, using Bambi buckets at Fort McCoy, Wis. Personnel with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn. (US. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A Wisconsin Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew with the Madison, Wis.-based 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment trains to drop water on wildfires March 28, 2022, using Bambi buckets at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Personnel with the Fort McCoy Fire Department, the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and aircrew and Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment of Madison, Wis., participated in the fire training during a prescribed burn.



The event built on a continuing relationship between the Fort McCoy prescribed burn team and the Wisconsin National Guard training, said Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public

Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch (NRB).



Mentzel said Fort McCoy is the ideal place to hold fire-suppression training with the Black Hawks and the water buckets, which are also known as “Bambi” buckets.



“We are a military training base, have the facilities to support the helicopters, and the land base to do the training,” Mentzel said. “The water sources also are on the installation, so helicopters don’t have to cross any public roadways while carrying water to the fire.”



Prescribed burns are typically completed every spring and fall through a combined effort of several post organizations that make up the prescribed burn team. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; NRB; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under a cooperative agreement to conduct natural resource management work on post.



Mentzel said the fire-suppression training has been going on at Fort McCoy for more than a decade, and it’s a great partnership of federal and state organizations working together to help each other.



“The relationship has evolved over time so much that we now have each other’s cell phone numbers for the coordination efforts,” Mentzel said. “Many times we need to chat on a Sunday before the training for last-minute changes due to weather or training conflicts for the mission on a Monday. We have also learned on the ground exactly what the helicopters/water bucket capabilities are, and we try to give them real-world issues to practice on. It is a fun, yet stressful day of burning and training.”



For the March 28 training, Big Sandy Lake on South Post was used for a water source for the Black Hawk crew to draw their water from. From there it was only a few miles to the drop area where a prescribed burn was taking place.



According to the Wisconsin National Guard, the bucket training allows Black Hawk flight crews to sharpen their skills. Understanding how to use the bucket can be used to potentially assist the people in a fire emergency, such as a wildfire response.



More prescribed burns will likely take place across Fort McCoy during spring 2022 and later in the year as conditions permit.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



