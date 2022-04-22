Navy Sailors, Civilians Clean Up Sporting Hill Road on Earth Day

Photo By James Foehl | 220422-N-PX557-0053 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (April 22, 2022) Sailors and civilians...... read more read more Photo By James Foehl | 220422-N-PX557-0053 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (April 22, 2022) Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) remove trash and debris from a two-mile stretch of road on Sporting Hill Road as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) state-wide Adopt A Highway program. The cleanup project served as an opportunity for Sailors and civil servants to act as environmental stewards of their community by cleaning up the road outside of Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. The cleanup was held in conjunction with Earth Day and signaled in NAVSUP BSC’s 15-year partnership with the Adopt a Highway program. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC) removed trash and debris from a two-mile stretch of road in Mechanicsburg as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) state-wide Adopt A Highway program, April 22.



The environmental stewardship project on Sporting Hill Road was held in conjunction with Earth Day and signaled a 15-year partnership with PennDOT.



“The local community has been very gracious and supportive of the military presence here in Mechanicsburg and this is just one small activity we can do to help be good stewards of the environment,” said Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC. “Our military and civilians use Sporting Hill Road to get to and from work and it’s worth our time to volunteer, pick up trash and debris, and help preserve the area surrounding Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg.”



In addition to keeping the community clean, the project also allows PennDOT to focus efforts on other priorities.



“We cannot always give the necessary attention to some of these areas due to the demands of other projects, so when groups adopt a section of highway, it helps us keep our community clean,” said Cheryl Frick, Adopt A Highway coordinator, PennDOT. “We greatly appreciate the dedication and hard work from groups like NAVSUP BSC.”



Navy commands are encouraged to join efforts with local communities on environmental and energy education initiatives that support the preservation, protection, restoration, and enhancement of the environment. Activities may include developing youth environmental stewardship awareness, teaching environmental values and energy-efficient habits, enhancing environmental and energy science curricula of schools, implementing recycling programs, and organizing or participating in energy awareness events or environmental cleanup efforts such as the PennDOT Adopt A Highway program.



Adopt A Highway areas include state highway rights-of-way, interchange areas, traffic islands, or two-mile sections of roadway. Community partners volunteer for two years. PennDOT provides materials to maintain designated areas and posts signs along the road to recognize participating partners.



“The Navy defends our freedoms at home and abroad,” said Lt j.g. Kile Green, project officer and Adopt A Highway coordinator, NAVSUP BSC. “The environment is one of our most precious resources, and it’s crucial that we sustain and improve our environment for future generations.”



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.



For more information about the Adopt A Highway program, visit https://www.penndot.gov/about-us/RoadsideBeautification/Pages/Adopt-A-Highway.aspx.