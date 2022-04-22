Tyndall celebrates earth day every day

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. --

Tyndall Air Force Base lies on approximately 26K acres of natural land, and is responsible for managing and caring for the surrounding environment.



The Sikes Act, enacted in 1960, promotes effectual planning, development, maintenance and coordination of wildlife, fish and game conservation across the Department of Defense. That’s where the 325th Civil Engineer Squadron’s natural resources flight steps up!



Jared Kwitowski, 325th CES natural resources flight wildlife biologist, has been with Team Tyndall since 2010. Before that he worked with Langley AFB as a wildlife biological technician.



“I literally have my dream job,” said Kwitowski. “Much of my time is spent making sure that our natural resources programs are running smoothly and producing the results that we are striving to achieve as outlined in the Integrated Natural Resources Management Plan.”



Tyndall’s natural resources flight works closely with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee and United States Department of Agriculture to ensure that the installation is continuously caring for the land and animals that contribute to Tyndall’s surrounding environment.



Throughout his career, Kwitowski has been a part of several conservational efforts that have contributed to the recovery of endangered animals, like the Whooping Crane Captive Breeding and Restoration Team.

The natural resources flight has several wildlife monitoring programs for multiple species that inhabit the installation to include gopher tortoises, bald eagles, sea turtles, endangered beach mice, shorebirds, the red-cockaded woodpecker and the Florida black bear.



“My favorite part of working with Tyndall’s Florida black bears is that I am able to be hands-on with a species that, just 10 years ago, was on the threatened list in the state of Florida,” said Kwitowski. “They have made an incredible come back, due to the efforts of the FFWCC, and I feel incredibly honored and lucky to be working with them on Tyndall.”



325th Fighter Wing Airmen work year-round to ensure we are caring for our surroundings so that personnel can continue to enjoy the great outdoors.

