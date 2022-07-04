ACC honors MICC employees for contracting excellence

Courtesy Photo | Sherrilyn Rice is among the 12 newest recipients across the contracting enterprise...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sherrilyn Rice is among the 12 newest recipients across the contracting enterprise earning the 2021 Army Contracting Command Gold Eagle Award for Contracting Excellence announced March 30 during a virtual recognition ceremony. She is a contracting officer with the Mission and Installation Contracting Command contracting office at Fort Gordon, Georgia. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 7, 2022) -- Two Mission and Installation Contracting Command employees are among the 12 newest recipients across the contracting enterprise earning the 2021 Army Contracting Command Gold Eagle Award for Contracting Excellence.



Dr. Regina Givens from the MICC-Fort Lee contracting office in Virginia and Sherrilyn Rice from MICC-Fort Gordon, Georgia, were announced by Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, ACC commanding general, during a virtual recognition ceremony March 30.



“The goal of the Gold Eagle award is to foster a sense of accomplishment and pride in the organization by acknowledging actions that encourage all employees to achieve the highest levels of performance and service,” Beeler said. “In addition, it identifies and recognizes Army Contracting Command personnel who in the daily performance of their assigned duties have come to stand out as model workers among their fellow employees.”



Rice was recognized for taking on challenging tasks and acquisitions as a contracting officer while serving as the acting chief for the MICC-Fort Gordon contracting office’s mission division during which she played a critical role in the training mission in support of the Defense Forensic Science Center and Cyber Center of Excellence.



“I am very grateful for the recognition and am proud to be a member of the U.S Army Contracting Command, supporting the Army's mission and the contracting community of Fort Gordon,” Rice said, attributing the award to her commitment for supporting the warfighter and organization's mission. “The recognition represents that I am a valued member of the team, and that my contribution is important to the organization's success and the Army's overall mission.”



Rice led a team accomplishing mission partner contract requirements several days ahead of the fiscal 2021 cutoff, which represents the busiest season for the acquisition community, before stepping in to assist the contracting office's construction branch administer late contract requirement package submissions. She was also a key player in reviewing tasks and developing task descriptions as part of her division’s manpower study and created digital templates to more efficiently administer multiple award task order contracts.



Givens, who was selected to become the MICC-Fort Lee director in February, was recognized for her 2021 Army contracting contributions while serving as the contracting division chief for MICC-Fort Jackson, South Carolina. She believes it was her aspiration for being a team player and ensuring that support for the warfighter is not only met but also exceeded that served as the greatest consideration in earning the award.



“The ability to be recognized for my efforts over the years serving the contracting community is humbling and an honor,” Givens said. “This recognition represents the bigger picture of my work ethic beliefs, dedication, integrity and honor above self.”



Relying on her leadership, knowledge and experience to achieve strategic, operational and tactical results, she contributed to the refinement of language for full food service contracts across the Army as well as development of solutions that improved collaboration between garrison entities to address facility maintenance concerns across Fort Jackson.



Givens’ effort to improve contracting operations tied to bettering stakeholder collaboration led to the establishment of an engagement plan incorporating consistent face-to-face communications amongst government and industry partners yielding benefits that addressed Soldier health, safety and welfare concerns. Further supporting this endeavor was her institution of training and education to help partners understand their full food service contract responsibilities and the onboarding of a new contracting officer representative to ensure seamless oversight. Her combined efforts led to a reduction in contract performance defects by 79% monthly and repair of more than 600 items in nine different facilities.



Created by ACC and presented by its commanding general, the Gold Eagle Award for Contracting Excellence represents the highest standards of integrity, moral character, professional competence and dedication to duty in recognition of both civilian and uniformed members who support the Army contracting mission. The award consists of a three-inch medallion, numbered and inscribed, that is minted with the ACC crest on the front side and suspended by a ribbon for wear by the recipient as well as an official certificate for both the recipient and display at the ACC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



Additional recipients of the Gold Eagle across included Jessica Bailiff, Lisa Behnke, Sofey Fugate, Guadalupe Garcia, Courtney Serra and Elizabeth Wearn from ACC-Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, William Coolbaugh and Christina Makhijani from ACC-New Jersey, Trisha Marian from ACC-Rhode Island, and Heather Robinson from ACC-Anniston Army Depot, Alabama.



Nominees for the award must have served in contracting community with distinction; significantly advanced the priorities of the Army, DOD or national initiatives through their contracting efforts; or made a significant contribution impacting ACC or the Army contracting enterprise and contracting community. Recipients identified to receive the award were selected by a panel of acquisition professionals.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.