MICC contract specialist earns AMC top quarterly honors

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (April 4, 2022) -- A contract specialist with the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, was recognized during a March 30 ceremony for earning honors as the Army Materiel Command top employee of the quarter.



Elsa Aguon was honored by Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler, commanding general for the Army Contracting Command, as AMC’s top employee for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 during a virtual recognition ceremony for uniformed and civilian members of the contracting enterprise.



As part of the recognition, Aguon was awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal, a note from the AMC commander and monetary award.



“The award made me realize the huge, positive impact that my hard work had on our contracting mission. I have always put a lot of time and effort to deliver quality work in a timely manner, thus this recognition signifies that I achieved what I was striving for,” she said.



The award acknowledges her performance in the execution of a competitive multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for environmental compliance and conservation valued at approximately $22.5 million.



“The award will expedite the acquisition of environmental requirements and put in place contracts that will be awarded to highly qualified contractors for the next five years,” Aguon explained.



The major command award also recognizes Aguon’s work on two complex consolidation efforts for the Army Environmental Command resulting in a $5 million savings and her taking on the role as the sole contract specialist for an environmental remediation multiple award contract valued at $400 million.



Beeler praised members across ACC for their responsiveness, innovation and anticipation of Army needs in their extraordinary level of effort during remarks in the virtual ceremony.



“You are all helping the Army buy better, extending the amount of money we have available to us and ultimately help the Army make great decisions. Every one of you are doing exactly what the secretary of the Army says we need to do,” Beeler said.



During the award period, Aguon was also an active member of the community, providing morale and welfare support as part of a family readiness group, planning coordinating organized family events, and supporting student field trips.



“The recognition signifies that hard work and effort does not go unnoticed, that MICC-Fort Sam Houston and AMC truly appreciate my contribution, and that I am in the right path as a contracting professional,” she said.



In his nomination of Aguon for the quarterly recognition, Col. Toney Stephenson, commander of the MICC Field Directorate Office at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, said she is a positive role model who exemplifies customer service through her commitment to her co-workers and customers, the organization, mission and, most importantly, Soldiers.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,300 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.