GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The base conducted an active shooter exercise to test the emergency response capabilities of our medical professionals, law enforcement, and fire protection services, April 21.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 13:43
|Story ID:
|419073
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Exercise Exercise: Goodfellow’s active shooter emergency response, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
