GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The base conducted an active shooter exercise to test the emergency response capabilities of our medical professionals, law enforcement, and fire protection services, April 21.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:43 Story ID: 419073 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Exercise Exercise: Goodfellow’s active shooter emergency response, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.