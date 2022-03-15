902nd Contracting Battalion cases colors for deployment

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Juan Villatoro, left, and Sgt. Maj. Beethoven Jacques case the 902nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Juan Villatoro, left, and Sgt. Maj. Beethoven Jacques case the 902nd Contracting Battalion organizational colors during a ceremony as colors bearer Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung looks on March 8 at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington. The command team cased their colors in preparation for their deployment in the coming weeks to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (March 15, 2022) -- Leaders from the 902nd Contracting Battalion cased their colors during a ceremony March 8 at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, in preparation for their deployment in the coming weeks to the U.S. Central Command area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



Lt. Col. Juan Villatoro, battalion commander, and Sgt. Maj. Beethoven Jacques cased their organizational colors before their fellow Soldiers and members of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at JBLM.



Villatoro will lead the battalion headquarters element responsible for providing regional contracting support for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve and the task force’s work by, with and through regional partners to increase regional stability through whole-of-coalition governmental actions.



A small contingent of Soldiers will remain behind to serve as the rear detachment and continue to support the civilian workforce at MICC-JBLM as well as joint mission partners at the installation.





The 902nd CBN is integrated in supporting the operations of I Corps and its eight brigades and four supporting units. It was most recently called upon to deploy the battalion headquarters in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in June 2019 and upon the unit’s return was promptly called upon to support the establishment of a field hospital to combat the spread of COVID 19.



About the MICC

