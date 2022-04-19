NAMRU San Antonio, 59th MDW, USAISR participate in Military Medical Industry Day

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO - (April 19, 2022) - Dr. Sylvain Cardin, chief science director of Naval...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO - (April 19, 2022) - Dr. Sylvain Cardin, chief science director of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio speaks with an attendee during the third Military Medical Industry Day (MMID) hosted by the City of San Antonio, San Antonio Economic Development Department Corporation (SAEDC), and VelocityTX at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. This year’s MMID featured San Antonio's leading military medical research missions including NAMRU San Antonio, U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing (MDW), and U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (ISR). Attendees heard welcoming remarks from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and a keynote presentation from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, Defense Health Agency (DHA) deputy assistant director for Research & Development Directorate (J-9). NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO - (April 19, 2022) - The City of San Antonio, the San Antonio Economic Development Department Corporation (SAEDC), and VelocityTX hosted the third Military Medical Industry Day (MMID) at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.



This year’s MMID featured San Antonio's leading military medical research missions including Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, U.S. Air Force 59th Medical Wing (MDW), and U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (ISR).



Attendees heard welcoming remarks from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and a keynote presentation from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Katherine Simonson, Defense Health Agency (DHA) deputy assistant director for Research & Development Directorate (J-9).



According to the mayor, bioscience and healthcare is an $11.3 million dollar industry in the region that employs more than 157,000 people.



“The City of San Antonio, the San Antonio Economic Development Department Corporation and VelocityTX are excited to host this event again,” said Nirenberg. “San Antonio (Military City USA) is at the intersection of military, commercial and academic assets that help us grow our bioscience ecosystem.”



Simonson was appreciative to have been provided the opportunity to share information regarding changes within DHA and how changes impact the services, industry, and academia.



“As DHA is evolving, our mission has not changed; however, as a combat support agency, the DHA leads the military system in integration of readiness,” said Simonson. “Medical readiness responsibility from combatant commanders to the services span the gamut of research and development (R&D), information technology (IT) support, pharmacy, logistics, public health, and force health protection.”



“We are looking very forward to partnering with industry and academia who are working hard, as well as our military services, to development solutions, knowledge products and collaborate to bring solutions for capability gaps to our service members.”



NAMRU San Antonio’s Chief Science Director Dr. Sylvain Cardin briefed the attendees on the mission, organizational makeup, and importance of NAMRU San Antonio while Dr. Scott Walter, director of Technology for the 59th MWD and Lt. Col. Ronnie Hill, executive officer of U.S. Army ISR’s Research Directorate, briefed their organizations’ mission and capabilities.



Informational/instructional presentations were featured during the morning session while the afternoon session provided opportunities for attendees to meet semi-privately with panels of subject matter experts from all three services to ask questions and receive immediate feedback about proposal submissions and requirements, pitch ideas, and clarifications on preferred research approaches.



Conceived as part of the City of San Antonio's Military Life Science Commercialization Action Plan, the MMID events bring together military researcher organizations, industry, academia, non-profit organizations, and other organizations to exchange ideas and enable collaborative medical R&D, discuss military needs, obtain information on funding opportunities, and enable community commercialization opportunities to address needs and create lifesaving technologies.



NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of Department of Defense personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.



It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) in Silver Spring, Md.