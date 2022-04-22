Contract Awarded for Replacement of Dry Dock #1 Caisson at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine

By NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic awarded Colonna’s Shipyard, doing business as Steel America (Norfolk, Va.), a $27,484,402 firm-fixed price contract for the replacement of Dry Dock #1 caisson at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, located in Kittery, Maine.



The work to be performed for caisson construction will include: steel fabrication, installation of mechanical and electrical systems, and a full testing program of the caisson and its interface with the existing/repaired dry dock seat.



Construction will be primarily offsite with delivery to the shipyard, and final testing at the dry dock. Following successful delivery and acceptance of the replacement caisson, the project provides for removal to an off-site facility, demolition and disposal of the existing Dry Dock #1 caisson, including handling and disposal of hazardous materials within the caisson. Work is expected to be completed by October of 2023.



Fiscal Year 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,484,402 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov with one proposal received.



NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0015).

