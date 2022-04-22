Meet the Pride – Mr. Todd Barnes

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Todd Barnes, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Civil...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. Todd Barnes, 363d Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing Civil Engineering Director (right), poses during a flight on a Cesna 208 training aircraft, March 29, 2022 at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. Barnes had the opportunity to learn about the SOF SIGINT mission executed by Airmen from the 361st ISR Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt) see less | View Image Page

(This article is part of the "363d ISR Wing Meet the Pride" series. The purpose is to interview group/squadron commanders and senior leaders to learn more about them and highlight who they are to the Wing.)



“Good afternoon and Happy Wednesday. Good morning and Happy Friday eve.” You’ve probably heard this – if you ever had the chance to run into Mr. Todd Barnes on any given day. This is the welcoming tone he sets when he steps into the room.



Barnes, 363d ISR Wing Civil Engineering Director, is responsible for facility related matters to include planning, programming, advocating for funding, and project management for major MILCON and minor facility construction projects.



Prior to arriving to the 363d in March 2020, he served as an active-duty Air Force Civil Engineer for more than 23 years. Barnes retired in 2008 from the Air Combat Command Staff, where he served as the A7 Civil Engineer Functional Manager.



During the interview, we got to learn about the differences between working CE for an ISR wing versus a traditional wing, and also got a glimpse of future projects he and his team are currently working on.



What was one of your best experiences in your military career?



My last deployment as a more senior Civil Engineer towards the end of my career was one of my most rewarding and life-changing experiences. Leading a team of engineers, accomplishing challenging missions, under direct-enemy fire made me realize how precious life was and not to get spun up on the small things. I learned the true value of a positive attitude and a well-functioning military-trained team coming together in difficult circumstances and taking care of each other regardless of each other’s strengths and weaknesses. I say it jokingly but not really, “If rockets and mortars are not coming in on top of us - it’s not that serious and we have time to sort it out in a calm fashion.”



What’s the best advice you have ever received?



I think the best advice I have every received came early in my life from my parents. They worked hard instilling morals, values and integrity in their six children and would always tell us we cannot directly influence your education, job or relationships after you leave the house but we have done our best to set you up for success. Those words, advice and council from my parents have been the foundation I have always tried to live by personally and professionally.



Hobbies?



I enjoy anything outdoors to include riding bikes, hiking, kayaking and camping.



How big is your CE team?



Our CE Team consists of three Group Facility Managers, two MILCON Program Managers and a Civil Engineer captain position.



How is CE different here than from a traditional wing?



Working in an ISR Wing as a Civil Engineer is different primarily based on constrained resources, both funding and manpower. One example, working as a Base Civil Engineer Operations Director I had roughly 300 Airmen and a $12-million budget to build facility projects and fix problems. As an ISR Wing Civil Engineer, I feel my role is to build and advocate for executable facility requirements that will increase mission capability and/or increase the quality of life for our Wing’s great Airmen.



What are some projects that your team is currently working on?



Our Wing is very fortunate and we actually have three active MILCONs in the construction phase, a total of $239M.



The Air Force Targeting Center is being built on the ISR Campus at JB-Langley and will consist of 92K square feet of purpose built areas to house the 363d ISR Group Staff, 17th Intelligence Squadron, 36 IS, elements of the 363d Intelligence Support Squadron, and the 42 IS. The construction of the project is on track to be completed in June of 2023 and FOC is scheduled for November 2024.



The 365th ISR Group Operations Facility is being built at Nellis AFB, Nev. and will consist of 71K square feet of purpose built areas and 95K square feet Threat Training area for static displays. The construction of the project is on track to be completed in December 2022 and FOC is also scheduled for November of 2024 but like the AF Targeting Center, the actual dates depend on the availability of equipment funding.



What are some future projects coming to the Wing?



We are continually building facility improvement projects to include HVAC, lighting, electrical and quality of life projects. We are also working very hard to get Congressional Authorization and Appropriations for a $31M 361st ISR Group Mission Operations Facility that is much needed.



Common sayings?



“Make it ‘Todd-proof’.”

“Build repeatable and sustainable processes.”

“Build a plan, stick to the plan and execute the plan.”



Favorite quote?



“The greatness of a man is not measured in how much wealth he acquires or his stature in life, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.”