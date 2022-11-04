Photo By Master Sgt. Shelia Cooper | After completion of Balikatan 2022, all military vehicles from the Army Prepositioned...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Shelia Cooper | After completion of Balikatan 2022, all military vehicles from the Army Prepositioned Stock 3, military vehicles assigned to the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade are successfully uploaded to the U.S. Navy Ship Red Cloud at Subic Bay, Philippines April 11, 2022. APS allows organizations, such as the 8th TSC to plan, integrate, and synchronize the storing of equipment around the globe to enable interoperability and strategic operations. By storing equipment to enable joint interoperability, the Army’s APS reduces deployment timelines, improve sustainment capacity and capabilities, while also increasing combat power to support contingency operations worldwide. As the U.S. Indo-Pacific materiel integrator, the 8th TSC synchronizes capabilities and resources across the theater, enabling both our land forces and those of our allies and partners. Our mission is to plan, integrate, and synchronize theater distribution and sustainment operations with our joint logistics enterprise partners, stabilizing and securing the Indo-Asia Pacific Region. see less | View Image Page

8th TSC concludes APS3 operations

Article by Master Sgt. Shelia L. Cooper, 8TSC Public Affairs



The 8th Theater Sustainment Command, along with the 402nd and 404th Army Field Support Brigades, the Army Field Support Brigade-Charleston, the 836th Transportation Battalion, and the Defense Logistics Agency, concluded an Army Pre-Positioned Stock 3 (APS-3) upload April 11, in Subic Bay, Philippines.



In support of the bilateral exercises Salakanib and Balikatan 2022, military vehicles and tactical equipment used to support both exercises were uploaded to the U.S. Navy Ship Red Cloud.



There are seven APS’ that provide the U.S. Army the capability to rapidly deploy and respond to any worldwide contingency by maintaining combat and combat support equipment, and essential supply commodities aboard ship for rapid download and handoff to a unit on order of the National Command Authority.



APS operations allow organizations, such as the 8th TSC to plan, integrate, and synchronize storing of equipment around the globe to enable interoperability and strategic operations. By storing equipment to enable joint interoperability, the Army’s APS reduces deployment timelines, improves sustainment capacity and capabilities, and rapidly delivers combat power to support contingency operations worldwide.



“The 8th TSC executed an APS-3 (afloat) Fix-Forward West of the International dateline to assess the operational flexibility of APS-3 (afloat) and ensure strategic readiness and U.S commitment to allies and partners,” said Lt. Col. Nancy Colsia, the Support Operations Transportation Branch Chief for 8th TSC. 8th TSC deployed a Command and Control Node to synchronize the Joint Logistic Enterprise throughout the Pacific Region.



Joint sustainment assets such as the Defense Logistics Agency, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force, provide and promote interoperability which enable allies and partners throughout the Pacific region.



“It is vitally important for the 836th Transportation Battalion to maintain interoperability with our joint, interagency, and bilateral partners, such as the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Pre-Positioned Squadron and Military Sealift Command, the U.S. Embassy’s Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group for the Philippines, the U.S Army Sustainment Command’s Army Field Support Battalion – Charleston, and the Subic Bay Port Authority to bring the vessel to the port, discharge the APS cargo, and ultimately enable delivery to the Warfighter,” said Lt. Col. Joseph R. Batiste, commander of the 836th Transportation Battalion.



The U.S. Army APS’ both land-based and afloat enable materiel power projection worldwide, empowering organizations to access forward positioned resources during contingency operations, which can be mobilized to support theater sustainment, distribution, and opening, in order to support contingency operations, and our allies and partners.



“8th TSC conducted theater opening, theater distribution and theater sustainment supporting the USARPAC Commander’s dynamic employment initiative in order to create options as well as present new dilemmas to the adversary,” said Colsia.



The Army provides 51% of foundational capabilities to the Joint Force. The 8th TSC serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific materiel integrator and synchronizes capabilities and resources across the theater to enable both our, and our allies and partners land forces.



APS further enables the Theater Army’s ability to rapidly deliver combat power over-the-shore, ensuring readiness and relevance in competition throughout the theater. The Theater Army and Joint Force uses unique intra-theater sealift capabilities to move personnel, equipment and supplies to the desired location via the littorals, inland waterways and rivers. This capability extends operational reach, and supports freedom of action supporting the joint force and integrated land power for the Indo-Pacific Command’s area of responsibility.



With the military equipment uploaded to the U.S. Navy Red Cloud each piece of rolling stock will be serviced and continue to support contingency operations and exercises while afloat.