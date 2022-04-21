NWS Yorktown participates in US Navy's Annual Hurricane Exercise

(YORKTOWN, VA) - Naval Weapons Station Yorktown is participating in the Navy’s annual Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2022 (HURREX/CG) now through 29 April.



The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season closed, above-average with 21 named storms to include 7 hurricanes, 4 being major, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



With this year’s Hurricane Season fast approaching (June 1-Nov. 30), HURREX/CG 2022, led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command, prepares the Navy to respond to adverse weather conditions in U.S. coastal regions and give installations the opportunity to review recovery procedures after major storms.



“The annual exercise prepares Naval Weapons Station Yorktown personnel and tenants for the potential impacts of a storm on our installation and operations,” stated Ken Roberts, Emergency Management Officer. “This year’s scenario includes two artificially constructed Tropical Cyclones which will develop and intensify to hurricane strength, threatening the US East Coast and Gulf Coast regions.”



While HURREX/CG helps to determine if there are any areas where the installation can improve their ability to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, family readiness begins at home. Navy personnel are encouraged to create an emergency plan, maintain an emergency kit and familiarize themselves with Navy resources available to them.



It is also a great time to insure all Navy personnel and family members are registered and that their information is current in Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS). To register with NFAAS, go to https://navyfamily.navy.mil



For detailed information on emergency preparedness, staying informed, making a plan, building a kit and more, visit www.ready.navy.mil or www.ready.gov/hurricanes.

