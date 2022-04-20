Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate appoints new director

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Story by Jamie Cooper 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate appointed Darrell K. Phillipson to Senior Executive Service and directorship during a ceremony April 15, led by Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, AFRL commander.

    As director of Materials and Manufacturing, Phillipson will lead more than 900 military members, civilians and contractors, executing an annual budget in excess of $400 million. He will ensure the development of materials, processes and advanced manufacturing technologies for aircraft, spacecraft, missiles, rockets and ground-based systems and their structural, electronic and optical components. Phillipson will solve system, expeditionary deployment and operational challenges for Air Force product centers, logistic centers and operating commands.

    After his cordial ceremony remarks, Wendell Banks, executive director of Wright Brothers Institute and a retired member of the Senior Executive Service, appointed Phillipson to the Senior Executive Service.

    Pringle enthusiastically spoke of Phillipson’s accomplishments during her welcoming remarks in the ceremony, referring to Phillipson as a person of integrity, hard work and heart. Following her remarks, Pringle presented Phillipson with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

    Phillipson joined the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate with a master’s in mechanical engineering and 33 years of Air Force experience. He entered civilian service in AFRL as deputy chief of the Plans and Programs Space Sector and previously served as vice director of the 711th Human Performance Wing, part of AFRL.

    Phillipson concluded the ceremony with his own sentimental and heartfelt remarks to his family and co-workers and thanked each person who contributed to his accomplished directorship and Senior Executive status.

    “In my interview, I said that it feels like coming home (to AFRL),” said Phillipson. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead the people of RX (the Materials and Manufacturing Directorate).”

    About AFRL

    The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

