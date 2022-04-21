Alaska National Guard Trains at Depot

Story by Della Adame, CCAD Public Affairs

Photos by Ervey Martinez, CCAD Multimedia Imaging Specialist



CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS - Soldiers from Delta Company 2nd General Aviation Support Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, recently deployed to the Corpus Christi Army Depot for annual training to improve their aviation maintenance skills across different specialty functions.



“Coming to CCAD for annual training allows our Soldiers to practice and grow occupational specialty skills by getting in-depth, hands-on experience,” said 1st Lt. Kyle Johnson. “Training such as this is invaluable in furthering the readiness and capabilities of the Alaska Army National Guard.”



The Soldiers conducted maintenance training to support their work on UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook aircraft.



Spec. David Lapuz says training at CCAD improves his skillset as a Black Hawk mechanic, giving him the confidence he needs to apply those skills while on deployment.



Soldiers received a full spectrum of hands-on maintenance training using depot equipment. The state-of-the-art facilities allow Soldiers to get in-depth knowledge, gain valuable experience and utilize specialized equipment only found at CCAD.



Sgt. David Lowry explains how a visit to CCAD is such a tremendous a benefit to Soldiers, “We were afforded the opportunity to work on components that we normally would not have access to at our home station.”



“We worked side-by-side with CCAD artisans who shared their techniques and knowledge gained from many years of experience,” said Pfc. Perez who trained on a painting simulator, “The artisans were pleasant to work with and supportive of our efforts to learn and improve our skills.”



The opportunity for aviation training at CCAD continues to spread among National Guard units.



Maj. Jack Potvin, 449th Combat Aviation Brigade S4, and Sgt. 1st Class Justin Lloyd, avionics shops chief, recently visited to learn more about the depot’s mission and toured the UH-60V production line and the Joint Autonomous Repair Verification Inspection System II blade repair modernization effort. The Soldiers got a first-hand look at the invaluable training that pairs aviation Soldiers with civilian artisans to hone their craft and apply it at their home unit location and in the field.



“Aviation Soldiers from across our nation would benefit greatly from the combined experience and knowledge of the teams at CCAD,” said Lowry.



Additional National Guard and other Army units are expected to visit and train at CCAD throughout the rest of the year. With growing interest in the production of the UH-60V, future vertical lift assets in headlines, and establishing aviation maintenance training programs, CCAD will continue to be the world’s premier helicopter and component repair and remanufacture facility. “We answer the nation’s call, we keep the Army flying.”

