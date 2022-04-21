Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st CONS tackles roadblocks at Keesler

    81st CONS tackles roadblocks at Keesler

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis | Kimberly Alvarez, 81st Contracting Squadron commodities section chief, speaks to

    KEESLER AFB, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- The 81st Contracting Squadron has stepped out to bring their services to the rest of Keesler.

    The concept of a “roadshow” was created when the 81st CONS wanted a way to better support other units on base.

    When a unit needs supplies, they must work with the 81st CONS to assemble a request package. Request packages often take several weeks to put together and can include purchase requests, market research on the product and even technical orders for special equipment.

    “We have to do things a certain way in accordance with federal laws,” said Brooke Geigenmiller, 81st CONS member. “So it seems very tedious, but if you understand the why, you understand better what we need to know and how to accomplish it.”

    In the first phase of the roadshow, held in January of this year, 81st CONS offered an informational session to explain what services they offer and how units can best take advantage of them.

    In the second phase, the 81st CONS took a hands-on look at request packages to identify areas for improvement.

    This two-part training allows units on base time to make necessary edits before the end of the fiscal year. The better the request package, the smoother the whole process will be.

    “We have lots of equipment to purchase, up to 13-14 pieces at a time,” said Ken Wilcher, 81st Force Support Squadron food service superintendent. “It can get complicated, but working with contracting like this helps us get everything done well before our deadline.”

    The 81st CONS is planning on offering this training again in the future. They see an opportunity to continually improve processes and address information gaps between their staff and Keesler’s various units.

    “Our units know what they need, so we just want to teach them how to get it,” said Kim Alvarez, 81st CONS commodities unit manager. “We’d love to train everyone on base to make all our lives easier.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022
    Story ID: 418965
    Location: KEESLER AFB, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st CONS tackles roadblocks at Keesler, by A1C Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    process improvement
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Contracting Squadron
    A1C Elizabeth Davis

