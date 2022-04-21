Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E3B testing, who will make the cut

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Story by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson is hosting E3B Testing this week to see which of the nearly 200 Soldiers can make the cut. The testing that began April 18, is a combined event that will test Soldier’s skills to achieve the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge.

