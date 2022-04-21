E3B testing, who will make the cut

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fort Jackson is hosting E3B Testing this week to see which of the nearly 200 Soldiers...... read more read more

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Fort Jackson is hosting E3B Testing this week to see which of the nearly 200 Soldiers can make the cut. The testing that began April 18, is a combined event that will test Soldier’s skills to achieve the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge. see less | View Image Page