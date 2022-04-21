E3B testing, who will make the cut

Fort Jackson is hosting E3B Testing this week to see which of the nearly 200 Soldiers can make the cut. The testing that began April 18, is a combined event that will test Soldier’s skills to achieve the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and the Expert Field Medical Badge.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 12:38
|Story ID:
|418954
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
