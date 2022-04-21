Navy’s Cyberspace Boss: 5-domain conflict is the new norm

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – Vice Adm. Ross Myers, commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F), participated in the 5th Joint Service Academy Cybersecurity Summit, Apr. 20.

The event hosted the military’s service leads on cyber to discuss the use of cyber in hybrid warfare and traditional armed conflict.

“Hybrid or Gray Zone conflict is not a new concept, but technology adds a new dimension that changes the scope and speed in which we must defend and engage,” said Myers. “No matter how you define it, five domain conflict is the new norm.”

Myers emphasized that integration across the five warfighting domains – air, land, sea, cyber and space – is both the present and the future. He also indicated that integration and information sharing with the interagency, military services, and international partners and allies is key to defending shared interests.

“We win in today’s fight by being leaders in integration, innovation and information sharing,” said Myers. “Those three are critical for me in today’s fight and we have to be the leaders in them.”

The FCC/C10F enterprise is distributed across more than a dozen countries to conduct cyberspace operations which include Navy cryptology, network defense and nuclear command, control & communications. Therefore, the JSAC panel moderator, former FCC/C10F commander, retired Vice Adm. TJ White asked about the cyber element of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Myers indicated the invasion highlights both the challenges and advantages of information warfare in today’s landscape.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine reinforces the importance of cyberspace in today’s global, five domain warfare construct,” said Myers. “The world is watching to gauge U.S. capabilities and resolve.”

FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and supports Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.

