NAVSTA Rota Hosts Multiple Events to Raise Awareness of SAAPM

April is nationally recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, or SAAPM. SAAPM’s goal is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent it.

With summer’s beautiful weather right around the corner everyone wants to start going out more. It’s a perfect time to remind ourselves of the importance of the recognition, prevention and intervention of sexual assault in order to prevent it from occurring in the first place, and to watch out for our fellow service members and co-workers in our communities whenever we go out!



According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, monumental changes like Violence Against Women Act demonstrated that national efforts promoting sexual violence prevention were needed. Even before SAAPM was first nationally observed in 2001, advocates had been holding events, marches, and observances related to sexual violence during the month of April, sometimes during a week-long “Sexual Assault Awareness Week. As a result, the month of April became symbolically known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and for the past 21 years, Department of Defense (DoD) has officially recognized April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



This year the DoD's theme is “Step Forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The new theme is a call to action for individuals to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. The DoD asks people to join in taking a “step forward” and highlight the power of acts that can bolster prevention, increase reporting, and promote advocacy for a safer community.



Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota kicked off the start of SAAPM with a kickball tournament in order to bring awareness to everyone in a fun and interactive environment, while also educating people about the importance of sexual assault prevention.



In addition to kickball there are several events taking place throughout the month. The Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team on base hosted “teal eggs and pancakes” for breakfast at the galley where they put up signs and even wore SAPR aprons and served food with galley workers. There is an “Out of Darkness” walk taking place on April 29th to support those that have struggled or known anyone who struggled with sexual assault and depression.



All the events for SAAPM have been marketed via several different avenues, including, Vamos MWR magazine, Coastline paper, Fleet & Family Center (FFSC) Rota Facebook page, AFN radio shows and interviews, leadership meetings, and the Chiefs Mess. If you’re interested in supporting SAAPM just asked around and find out what’s going on this month!



Although April may be the month we bring extra attention to sexual assault prevention it’s important to remember that this should be a year-round focus as we attempt to completely eliminate sexual assault in our communities.



“Sexual assault awareness and prevention is not just a month long effort, but a year-round initiative,” said Elyse Hamill, sexual assault response coordinator (SARC) at FFSC Rota. “If we aren’t consistently having conversations about what prevention looks like, and how to create healthy cultures and climates, then we aren’t doing enough. Challenging inappropriate behaviors and commands, establishing a climate of respect and trust, and exhibiting the 10 Signature Behaviors of the 21st Century Sailor and Navy’s Core Values is something we should be practicing every day, among all ranks, active duty and civilian.”



Hamill said that this year, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) team has received a tremendous amount of support from our fellow community members. Not only, because they asked them for support, but many actively sought us out because they believe in their mission and want to help share their messaging.



The SAPR Program, provides advocacy services and resources that supports victim recovery from the trauma of sexual assault, works to reduce the incidence of sexual assault and remove the secrecy and shame associated with reporting sexual violence.



The SAPR team here on base works year-round, committed to helping raise awareness in prevention, and providing care for those who have been affected by sexual assault. It’s something that requires the support and involvement of all of us to help look out for each other!



If you would like to get involved with SAPR, speak with your command unit victim advocate or you can call FFSC at DSN 727-3232 and ask to speak with our civilian victim advocate, Isha Hunter or SARC, Elyse Hamill.

