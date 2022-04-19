USS Tucson Conducts Change of Command

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Tucson (SSN 770) conducted a change of command ceremony in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, April 19.



Cmdr. Adam Matthews, from Livingston, Wisconsin, relieved Cmdr. Douglas Pratt, from Nashua, New Hampshire, as Tucson’s commanding officer during the ceremony, which was held at the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum.



“Tucson Sailors have supported dozens of operations, including deployments, exercises, and tactical development,” said Pratt. “We made it our mission to stay engaged. To keep on training for submarine operations as best we could, and jumped at opportunities to bring more capabilities to the submarine force.”



Under Pratt’s leadership, Tucson was able to complete the first 14 months of an ongoing 26-month overhaul on schedule. Pratt challenged his officers and chiefs to find ways to execute a rigorous “at-sea” training program, keeping his crew ready to support underway operations. He established a culture within his ship and shipyard team for assessment-driven improvements resulting in unmatched success.



“I have to say that your ‘can do’ attitude and your mission success mindset is truly impressive,” said Pratt. “You give 100% and you do it while taking care of each other. This is what has made Tucson so successful.”



Pratt’s next assignment will be Deputy Commander, Submarine Group 8, located in Naples, Italy.



Capt. Mike Majewski, commodore, Submarine Squadron 7, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.



“Not content to slowly transition into the shipyard, Tucson, under Cmdr. Pratt, epitomized ‘team’ and Cmdr. Pratt always recognized where his team could best support both their own development but also that of the fleet,” said Majewski. “The things that this crew were able to accomplish while operationally limited or in the shipyard solidified ‘war fighting first’ and developed a group of Sailors that are poised to restore Tucson to operation and succeed in any environment.”



Matthews comes to Tucson from the office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where he worked in Operations.



“I cannot emphasize enough how humbled I am to be here today,” said Matthews. “There is no doubt that Tucson has near-term challenges ahead to get the warship back where she belongs on the tip of the spear, protecting this great nation. There is only one way that we are going to be able to make that happen, and that is as one team, one family, all striving for the same purpose, day in and day out.”



Tucson’s keel was laid down August 15,1991 and was commissioned September 9, 1995. Tucson is the second United States Navy ship to be named after the city in Arizona. Measuring 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Tucson has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Tucson is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

