Moody honored newest top 1%

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- Moody Air Force Base celebrated six new chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects during the Chief Recognition Ceremony, at The Patterson in Valdosta, Georgia, April 15, 2022.



To continue one of the oldest military traditions, Team Moody held a ceremony to recognize members selected for promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant. During the ceremony, distinguished Airmen were honored for attaining the highest rank achievable in the enlisted force.



“Honorees, your dedication and loyalty to the ideals and traditions of the Air Force have set you apart from your peers,” said Chief Master Sgt. Woodrow Ruff, 23rd Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, while narrating the event. “Your promotion carries with it an obligation far beyond the realm of the professional duties you have known to this point. It is an obligation of the highest importance. It requires even more honor, integrity, dedication and trust.”



According to the law, the position of chief master sergeant can only be held by 1.25 percent of the enlisted force.



As the ceremony continued, Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews, 93rd Air Ground Operations command chief, spoke to the responsibility of the newest chiefs.



“You are responsible for setting the highest example of excellence both on and off-duty and providing guidance and leadership to all enlisted personnel,” said Andrews. “Treating them with fairness and dignity.”



Andrews also challenged the new chiefs to support each other and take care of the mission.



“You are responsible in every thought and deed, to support your fellow chiefs, among which we place honor, integrity and trust within our ranks above all else,” Andrews continued. “Your word is your bond.”



Congratulations to the newest chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects:



Senior Master Sgt. William Kelly, 823rd Base Defense Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Benjamin Dugan, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Zarcariaous Presha, 23rd Medical Group

Chief Master Sgt. John Easley, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. William Nabakowski, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron

Chief Master Sgt. Bradley Stem, 23rd Security Forces Squadron

