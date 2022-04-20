Naval Air Station Corpus Christi named US Navy's top base

Photo By Sean Dath | Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was named the recipient of the Navy's Annual Award...... read more read more Photo By Sean Dath | Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was named the recipient of the Navy's Annual Award for Installation Excellence in 2021. The award recognized the top installations, large and small category, for outstanding performance during fiscal year 2021, consistent with Enterprise strategic goals and Secretary of Defense criteria. see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi (NASCC) has been announced as the winner of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Installation Excellence Award, taking 1st place in the small base category. The award recognizes NAS Corpus Christi for superior performance, installation management, program excellence, and community outreach for fiscal year 2021, according to criteria set forth by the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



The award was announced by CNIC Commander, VADM Yancy Lindsey, in a Navy-wide message. Admiral Lindsey commended the winners by saying “thank you for your outstanding leadership and your world-class support to Fleet, Fighter and Family. I am extremely proud of all you do, day-in and day-out, for our Navy and our Nation.”



“I’m so proud of what we have achieved,” NASCC commanding officer, Captain Christopher Jason, told NASCC personnel, “We had so many challenges and we handled each one with skill and grace. Thank you for giving this base your all.”



NASCC overcame severe challenges during the period recognized by the award, setting an example of “triumph over adversity.” According to Jason, several key factors contributed to the base’s selection for this prestigious honor: “NASCC personnel showed outstanding performance during crisis, developed innovative solutions to fiscal challenges, and enjoyed strongest possible support from the local community. This award is a reflection of the incredible teamwork between the NASCC staff, base tenants, and community partners.”



NASCC was also selected by the Secretary of the Navy to represent the U.S. Navy in the 2022 Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence. This nomination places NASCC at the very top of the Navy’s 70 worldwide installations, in company with the top installations from other military services for this annual award which was established in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan.