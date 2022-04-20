MacDill AFB raises awareness during SAAPM month

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida – The MacDill Air Force Base Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office is conducting several events throughout the month of April, in support of national Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month recognized by both military and civilian communities.



The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members.



“At MacDill AFB, we’re dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual assault every day of the year,” said Dr. Janet Jones, the installation SAPR program manager at MacDill AFB. “However, SAAPM is a great time to dedicate ourselves to our personal roles in preventing sexual assault through localized activities and the extension of the SAPR program”



The SAPR office kicked off the month with a proclamation signing, signifying the support for eliminating sexual assault in the Air Force. The team hopes to raise awareness and share resources through unit visits, a dorm rush to deliver goods for dorm residents, a base gate outreach and a denim day challenge.



“We really want to concentrate our efforts this month,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittney Gosserand, the Deputy Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at MacDill. “It’s a chance to meet the Airmen where they're at and show them what kind of resources are available to them at this installation.”



Service members stationed at MacDill AFB who are victims of any sexual assault have access to a 24/7 sexual assault safe hotline, Military Criminal Investigation Organization, medical care, chaplain services, victim advocacy, victim counsel, Victim or Witness Assistance Program, the 6th Medical Group Mental Health squadron and the Equal Opportunity office.



“You are allowed to take up space,” Gosserand said. “You are allowed to come to my office and take up time and space. Our door is always open for those who need anyone to talk to, need to have a conversation or simply ask a question.”



For more information on the program or SAPR events, call the MacDill AFB

SAPR office at (813)828-2678/2880



To contact the SAPR 24/7 hotline call (813)828-7272 or visit macdill.af.mil/SAPR



To contact the Sexual Assault Safe Helpline (877)995-5247 or visit safehelpline.org

