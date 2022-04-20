Service Member Killed During Training Event

Courtesy Photo | On Sunday, April 17, Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, age 29, assigned to Explosive Ordnance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On Sunday, April 17, Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, age 29, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, died while participating in a training evolution with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay. Fowler became unresponsive during the training and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The incident is currently under investigation by NCIS and local authorities. "Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.” Fowler, who entered the service in 2012 and commissioned after graduating from the Naval Academy in May 2018, reported to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One in January 2022. Counseling is available to teammates through chains of command, command chaplains and Fleet and Family Support Center. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, based in San Diego, supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, building and fostering relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protecting the homeland. For more information, contact Lt. Cmdr. David Carter, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command public affairs officer at 757-462-4316, Ext. 252 or david.j.carter9.mil@us.navy.mil. For any queries about Marine Corps Training and Education, contact 1st Lt. Phillip Parker, Communication Strategy and Operations, Training and Education Command, HQ Marine Corps at 703-432-1427 or phillip.parker@usmc.mil. see less | View Image Page

On Sunday, April 17, Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler, age 29, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, died while participating in a training evolution with the Marine Corps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay. Fowler became unresponsive during the training and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.



The incident is currently under investigation by NCIS and local authorities.



"Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.”



Fowler, who entered the service in 2012 and commissioned after graduating from the Naval Academy in May 2018, reported to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One in January 2022.



Counseling is available to teammates through chains of command, command chaplains and Fleet and Family Support Center.



Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, based in San Diego, supports the fleet and joint force by clearing explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, securing the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, building and fostering relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protecting the homeland.



