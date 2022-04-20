Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Casey Turner Feels Stronger Than Ever Going Into Invictus Games

    U.S. Army Veterans Train in Cycling at the 2022 Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

    04.20.2022

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. — Army Reservist Capt. Casey Turner faced the difficulty of a right knee injury in 2017 and underwent three knee surgeries. Today, she feels stronger than ever as she trains for the upcoming Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands.

    Turner spent time recovering at the Soldier Recovery Unit at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and was selected to compete for Team Army in the 2019 Warrior Games. Because of her willpower and dedication in training, Turner won female Ultimate Champion in the multi-sport event. This title is earned once an athlete successfully garners the most points across eight sporting events at the games.

    When reflecting on her journey, Turner is appreciative of how the Army Recovery Care Program gave her the opportunity to train and return to her former fitness level.

    “This program has been instrumental in my success,” she said. “It was their commitment to take care of my body that really helped me to get back on my feet.”

    Turner comes from a long history of military service and looks forward to representing her country alongside her teammates. Every training session is a reminder to her of the hard work that’s needed to improve daily.

    “I feel ready,” she said confidently. “Fitness for Soldiers is just as important as fitness for athletes…and we just happen to have the best of both worlds.”

