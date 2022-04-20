Competition Drives Spc. Angela Euson at Invictus Games

Photo By Spc. Rhianna Ballenger | Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson prepares to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games by...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rhianna Ballenger | Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson prepares to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games by training in swimming during the 2022 Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 11, 2022. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. see less | View Image Page

By Jyremy Reid



FORT BELVOIR, Va. — There’s something magical about the benefits of adaptive sports and the confidence they offer to recovery Soldiers. Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson found this to be true for herself after overcoming an illness back in 2017.



After her recovery at the Soldier Recovery Unit, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, Euson discovered new ways to improve physically and mentally.



Adaptive sports encouraged Euson in ways she would have never imagined. She mentioned how her new boost in confidence allows her to “take on anything.”



“I’m looking forward to the competition the most,” she said. “It’s so much fun and it gives me a purpose.”



Euson has indeed boosted her confidence as a result of successfully competing for Team Army in the 2018 and 2019 Warrior Games. She won several medals in track, swimming and powerlifting - the same sports that she’s set to contend in for her first ever Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands.



As she prepares for the games during training camp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Euson feels more confident than ever to challenge her opponents on the big stage.



“Competing at the Invictus Games is something I’ve been working extremely hard for,” she commented. “I’m thankful to get this opportunity.”