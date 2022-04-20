Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competition Drives Spc. Angela Euson at Invictus Games

    U.S. Army Veterans Train in Swimming at the 2022 Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

    04.20.2022

    By Jyremy Reid

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. — There’s something magical about the benefits of adaptive sports and the confidence they offer to recovery Soldiers. Retired U.S. Army Spc. Angela Euson found this to be true for herself after overcoming an illness back in 2017.

    After her recovery at the Soldier Recovery Unit, Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, Euson discovered new ways to improve physically and mentally.

    Adaptive sports encouraged Euson in ways she would have never imagined. She mentioned how her new boost in confidence allows her to “take on anything.”

    “I’m looking forward to the competition the most,” she said. “It’s so much fun and it gives me a purpose.”

    Euson has indeed boosted her confidence as a result of successfully competing for Team Army in the 2018 and 2019 Warrior Games. She won several medals in track, swimming and powerlifting - the same sports that she’s set to contend in for her first ever Invictus Games in The Hague, The Netherlands.

    As she prepares for the games during training camp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Euson feels more confident than ever to challenge her opponents on the big stage.

    “Competing at the Invictus Games is something I’ve been working extremely hard for,” she commented. “I’m thankful to get this opportunity.”

