NSA Naples Supports SAAPM

NAPLES, Italy – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples participated in the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) proclamation signing on April 13, 2022.



Members of the NSA Naples Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Office joined NSA Naples Commanding Officer Capt. James Stewart in the Capodichino Chapel to sign the proclamation.



"[SAAPM] is an important month both within our community and around the world. We use the month of April to specifically highlight and communicate the services provided for victims," said Stewart. "We all have a duty to create a safe work place and a safe community onboard NSA Naples and in our communities."



The proclamation signing, coordinated by the NSA Naples FFSC SAPR office, supported this year’s theme, “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” The theme is a call to action for individuals within the Department of Defense (DoD) to use their abilities to foster change in preventing sexual violence.



“SAAPM is an opportunity to renew our commitment to ensuring that every person can live a life free from sexual violence while collaborating on innovative ways to establish prevention practices,” said Regional Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Marcia Marshall. “April allows us to focus on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members.”

The proclamation signing was one of many efforts that are in place to support victims and survivors, and prevent sexual assault. NSA Naples offers a variety of SAPR services for survivors.



NSA Naples’ SAPR Office employs military and civilian victim advocates (VAs) to support and empower victims and survivors. Although VAs cannot provide legal advice, they are available to accompany survivors to appointments associated with the incident(s) at the survivor’s request.

NSA Naples also has a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) to oversee SAPR efforts and train VAs. The SAPR office’s primary goal is to keep survivors safe and provide them with a resource to make an informed decision about reporting options.



“The goal of the SAPR office is to support the immediate needs of a victim or survivor and work towards a long-term response,” said Marshall.

The Victim’s Legal Counsel (VLC) Program is also in place to support those receiving services through the SARC and VAs. The VLC Program provides attorneys to program participants at the U.S. Navy’s expense.



If victims or friends of victims are looking to seek help through these resources, they can contact NSA Naples’ 24/7 hotline at +39-335-640-6621 or the DoD Safe hotline at DSN: 94-877-995-5247 OR Comm: 001-877-995-5247.



