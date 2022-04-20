NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Supports Multiple Port Visits

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to guided missile destroyers USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), and USS Cole (DDG 67) during nearly simultaneous port visits to Manama, Bahrain and Aqaba, Jordan for maintenance and logistics.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain’s contracting department quickly awarded contracts to support the arrival and delivery of provisions to Cole in Aqaba, Jordan after a short notice schedule change and also deployed Logistics Support Representatives (LSRs) to provide on the ground support ensuring the delivery of mission critical cargo during the quick two-day port visit.



Gridley and Fitzgerald were in Manama, Bahrain conducting maintenance before returning to sea. During the port visits, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain delivered 66 pallets of mission critical cargo, provisions and mail.



Logistics Specialists first class Kyera Smiley, logistics support representative of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain noted, “LSRs are trained to not dwell on problems. Instead, we focus on what to do next in order to develop the most effective way to support our afloat mission partners.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain contract specialists and LSRs used innovative thinking and flexibility to provide seamless support to keep the ships mission ready.



“The past two weeks demonstrated the flexibility of our team,” said Commander Scott Wallace, executive officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “Our ability to rapidly award contracts and deploy staff is key to our ability to support ships operating in U.S. 5th Fleet."



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 00:29 Story ID: 418840 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Supports Multiple Port Visits, by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.