Humphreys community members celebrate Easter Sunrise

By Chaplain (MAJ) Christian Bang,

Special to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Public Affairs



CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – More than 240 people participated in the Easter Sunrise Service at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel courtyard, April 17.



The Easter religious service, which was open to the Humphreys community, aimed to strengthen the spiritual fitness of all Soldiers, Civilians, and their Families while enhancing relationships within the Humphreys community.



“Easter Sunrise services are very special because it's an opportunity to join with a 2000-year-old Christian tradition, captured on the pages of the Christian scriptures,” said Chap., Lt. Col Patrick Devine, 2nd Infantry Division, chaplain and service keynote speaker.



Devine continued, “The sunrise celebration is especially meaningful because followers of all Christian traditions can gather together, regardless of denominational commitments, to celebrate the central reality of the Christian faith, which is the resurrection of Christ and his defeat of sin and death.”



The celebration began at 6:30 a.m., with music from the Spanish service’s praise team. Additionally, the Combined Chapel Choir provided special music, and ended the service with “Messiah from Handel’s “Hallelujah chorus.



This year was the first time the Easter Sunrise Service was at the 4CMC courtyard instead of the high school football field. The celebration concluded with fellowship and refreshments.

