Mayor Cantrell Welcomes Service Members During Navy Week NOLA Kick-Off

Mayor LaToya Cantrell welcomed service members to New Orleans during a ceremony held at Gallier Hall as part of Navy Week NOLA festivities April 19, 2022.

The Mayoral Welcome featured officials representing different branches of service involved in Navy Week from the United States Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and French Navy.

“I’m so excited to welcome Navy Week back to the city of New Orleans,” said Cantrell. “I can’t tell you what it feels like to walk our city, be in the heart of the French Quarter and see our Sailors, our men and women walking and enjoying the fabric of the city.”

The Julia Street pier is host to four ships and hundreds of Sailors April 19-22. Two U.S. Navy destroyers, a USCG cutter and the French Navy vessel La Combattante will participate in the event.

“I want to invite you and all your citizens to please come and see our ships and speak with our Sailors and Marines,” said Rear Adm. John Menoni, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 2. “They are, after all, your Sailors and Marines, your sons and daughters, and those who serve tirelessly to protect the citizens of our great nation from the ever-present threats and enemies that would much rather see our liberties trampled through submission to a new authoritarian order.”

Following his remarks, Menoni then presented a gift to the mayor and received one in return, as did all the representatives for the ships and senior commands participating in Navy Week NOLA.

The Mayoral Welcome serves as the official kick-off to the week’s festivities.

Information on events and activities may be found by visiting www.neworleans.com/event/nola-navy-week/3270/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NolaNavyWeek.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US