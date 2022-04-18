Crafting Up new Ideas

Photo By Airman William Lunn | Lieutenant Col. Daniel Walker, 22nd Force Support Squadron director of operations for...... read more read more Photo By Airman William Lunn | Lieutenant Col. Daniel Walker, 22nd Force Support Squadron director of operations for the Airman Family Readiness Center, and Capt. Anderson Wiksell, 22nd Medical Group practice mananger, explore color options for frame inserts at the Arts and Crafts Center April 14, 2022, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Airmen can come to the Arts and Crafts Center and get things framed by a skilled employee, so they know it will be a great product. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman William Lunn) see less | View Image Page

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- Creativity is one of many things that brings people to the McConnell Arts and Craft Center; the vast number of new ideas and creations that can be explored are seemingly unlimited, from activities like clay sculpting and paper mache to woodworking.



“We have a menu of reoccurring programs here that you’ll see every month, “said Rowan Ullman, the director of McConnell’s Arts and Crafts Center. “This month, we’ll have a Computer Numerical Control class that will take place in the woodshop, and then for arts and crafts we have a sip and paint ceramic class that occurs on the last Thursday of every month, but our main goal is to have consistent programs people come back to every month.”



The arts and crafts center offers many activities and helpful tools. In the auto hobby shop, customers can rent out space and tools to repair and customize their car or take advantage of services such as tire realignment and oil changes. In the woodshop you can create things like plaques, birdhouses, or any other woodworking project. The woodshop has machines for cutting, sanding and framing that are available for the public to use. “Customers have been coming in left and right for framing,” said Ullman. “PCS (Permanent Change of Station) season is upon us and people really need to get things framed and the arts and crafts center is the place to do it.”



The arts and crafts center has scheduled a “mommy and me” finger painting class happening once every quarter that’s directed to introduce your child to the world of art. “Parents have been excited for the upcoming opportunities to create memories with their children,” said Ullman.



Lucas Montana, a framer at the arts and crafts center, says he enjoys different aspects of his job, including doing new projects and helping people complete various things requiring his expertise.



Montana describes a time when someone brought in drum covers that were signed by a band, and he had to figure out how to frame them. After drafting up a few ideas, he ultimately decided to go with a matte color scheme, with just a pin stripe of color around the edge. “The customer was really thrilled with how the drums turned out,” said Montana.



“I like the creativity this job brings and finding solutions for people who are trying to get things framed,” said Montana. “My favorite part about the job is exploring new ways in which to use the tools that we have to create interesting displays for people.”



For people wanting to sign up for a class, or just wanting more information, call the center at 316-759-4084 or stop by building 424 any time between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Or clink the link below to their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/mcconnellartsandcrafts