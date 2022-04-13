Tyndall's newest honorary commanders

On April 13, 2022, Tyndall Air Force Base inducted 25 members of the local community as the base’s newest honorary commanders. These individuals will be a part of Tyndall’s initiative to maintain the strong relationships between the base and local community through mutually beneficial professional partnerships.



“The honorary commanders program serves as a platform to connect the surrounding areas with Team Tyndall,” said Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price, 325th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman. “Honorary commanders are selected from leaders in business, education, non-profit, municipal and professional organizations.”



With a new group inducted every two years, the honorary commander program provides non-military members and local leaders with an up-close and personal understanding of Tyndall, its mission, and its role in the Air Force. The honorary commanders are then able to take their knowledge back into the community, enhancing civic understanding of Air Force issues, and in turn, encouraging better Air Force understanding of community issues.



“By connecting these community members with commanders and units, and inviting them to tours and events, honorary commanders become an integral part of the Tyndall community and gain an understanding of the vital role our units play in projecting unrivaled combat airpower,” Price continued. “With the support of our community, Tyndall Air Force Base works to fulfill the greater Air Force mission.”



Each honorary commander is paired with a commander on base, providing opportunities for both specific understanding of that unit’s mission and general awareness of Tyndall as a whole. In the midst of the rebuild of Tyndall and the local community at large, leaders at all levels agree community partnerships are more vital than ever.



“This program enables us to show the community what we are accomplishing here at Tyndall. This gives us the chance to learn from one another and continue to build a lasting partnership with folks downtown,” said Col. Greg Moseley, 325th Fighter Wing commander. “It’s not lost on any uniformed member how supportive Bay County is to Team Tyndall, and we are proud to be part of this community.”

