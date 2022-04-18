Ellsworth celebrates 80th anniversary of Doolittle Raid

Photo By Senior Airman Austin McIntosh | A B-1B Lancer decorated for the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid with the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Austin McIntosh | A B-1B Lancer decorated for the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid with the original patches of the four squadrons that participated in the Raid rests on the flightline at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., April 18, 2022. The new tail flash design includes a B-25 Bomber, the Doolittle crest, and five patches from the original Doolittle crews. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Austin McIntosh) see less | View Image Page

The 80th Anniversary of the Doolittle Raid was celebrated through several base events including a heritage flight, the dedication of a JASSM to a local museum, as well as a toast and tail flash unveiling.



On April 18, 1942, 200 volunteers delivered the first long-range strike of World War II. Led by Lt. Col. James Doolittle, 80 Raiders in 16 B-25 Bombers took off from the deck of the USS Hornet.



“Today is a historic day,” said Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander. “Today we commemorate the brave and bold Raiders of the past, the dedication and sacrifice of the original Doolittle Raiders.”



The day’s events began with the unveiling of a Joint Air-to-Surface Missile (JASSM) dedication at the South Dakota Air and Space Museum. The missile was dedicated on the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid in honor of the April 14, 2018 mission to Barzah, Syria. During this mission, 19 JASSM were used in the first combat employment of the weapon.



“As threats have evolved, so too has the B-1 mission,” said Sheffield. “However, there are some things that have remained the same for a long time now. For Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Raider heritage courses through the very construct of our mission. Over the past 80 years, we have continued to build and expand upon the same qualities that made them so successful during World War II.”



The event included a speech from Becky Thatcher-Keller, daughter of David J. Thatcher, an original member of Crew 7 during the Doolittle Raid. After her speech, she was honored with giving the final toast to a room filled with members of the 34th and 37th Bomb Squadrons.



Finally, new B-1 tail art dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid was revealed on aircraft 85-0060. The tail art consists of a B-25, a Doolittle Raiders patch, and patches from the five participating Doolittle Raid Squadrons.



“We are proud to be called Raiders, not because of one event, but more for what it means to be a Raider,” said Master Sergeant Michael Bowser, the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron lead production superintendent. “A heritage aircraft paint scheme is an excellent example of our professionalism, lineage, and at the same time, shows our local community our Air Force branding as Raiders.”



A quote added on the nose of the B-1 read, “In remembrance of the Doolittle Raiders.”