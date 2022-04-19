Reservists help Provider Brigade stay ready

Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Col David Key (left), the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Laurissa Hodges | Col David Key (left), the commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, presents Sgt. 1st Class Nnamdi Nwoha (right), who served as the senior supply and maintenance noncommissioned officer, with a Meritorious Service Medal during an award ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 31, 2022. The reservists received recognition for the work they conducted filling key staff positions at Fort Stewart while the headquarters personnel from 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted operations in the Middle East. see less | View Image Page

While the headquarters personnel from 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, conducted operations in the Middle East, reserve units assigned to the 316th Sustainment Command, sustained the Brigade by providing support for nearly a year backfilling key positions on the brigade staff ensuring 3DSB’s readiness to support and sustain the 3rd ID.



“My expectations was to be able to continue dependable and consistent sustainment operations to 3ID while the Brigade headquarters were serving in Kuwait,” said Maj. Victoria Depaulis, who served as the brigade operations officer.



The reservists set out to accomplish their mission and tasks to sustain the 3rd DSB and the 3rd ID in different ways, but all working towards a common goal.



“I expected to support the Brigade supply section as the senior maintenance analyst,” said Sgt. 1st Class Nnamdi Nwoha, who served as the senior supply and maintenance noncommissioned officer. “In addition to my assigned position of brigade’s S-4 maintenance analyst, I was responsible for providing a maintenance picture of the brigade to the brigade commander as well as providing maintenance guidance and support for the Battalions where necessary. Since the 3rd DSB is the primary means of sustainment support for 3rd ID, I worked with the severely short-handed support operations - materiel readiness branch to provide the Division maintenance picture for the enrollment of the newly implemented non-combat maintenance plan program as well as other reports the Division needed.”



The contributions and efforts of the reserve Soldiers were felt throughout the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield footprints as they integrated elements across the division in the planning and logistics efforts of 3 DSB.



“The S-3 team sustained the 3rd DSB and 3rd ID for all matters involving operations, training, plans, readiness, force development and unit activation,” said Depaulis. “Our team supported a footprint of

over 1,800 Soldiers organized into 14 companies, two organic Battalions and two tenant Battalions. We supported units to synchronize future operations and the transition to current operations without impending momentum and unit integrity.”



Along with the sustaining, the S-3 prepared for action such as planning and execution of missions.



“We planned and optimized systems for mission execution,” said Depaulis. “We synchronized brigade operations to ensure PTDO (Prepared To Deploy Order) units were green to deploy within their defense contingency reaction force timelines. In addition we supported steady state operations and provided a smooth transition upon redeployment for the Brigade headquarters.”



The outside experience from their civilian jobs came from the Soldier’s additional skills and insight to assist and prepare them for their roles assigned to the 3rd DSB. As the Brigade operations officer, Depaulis provided logistical operations support for training operations, deployment readiness, reintegration operations to multiple customers, battalions and tenant units in support of the Army’s missions.



“I feel my civilian and military positions are similar,” said Depaulis. “As program manager for Lockheed Martin I provide logistical support to multiple customers thru aircraft transportation/delivery, maintenance operations, coordinating training opportunities and properly handling tech data in support of their organizational missions.”



Nwoha’s job at the Brigade was also similar to work he does outside the military, but also poses slight differences.



“As a civilian I work as a field IT Technician, so working in the maintenance field in the Army is slightly different,” said Nwoha. “As a field IT Technician, I work independently with the clients, send my updates when I've completed my work and escalate when I run into issues. In the Army, while on active duty or reserve status, while I may work independently, I also work with teams of brigade and division staff personnel in order to provide desirable products for the 3rd DSB and the 3rd ID.”



While some of the Soldiers are taking back mental and physical resiliency from working within the sustainment brigade, others are taking back skills catered to their job.



“I will be taking back a better knowledge of Global Combat Support Systems- Army and Army Enterprise System Integration Program to support my reserve unit's maintenance activities,” said Nwoha.



Though the reservists were here only for a short time, their teamwork and skills helped them find their place with the provider brigade.



“I appreciated the hospitality of the unit at large,” said Nwoha. “It was easy to work with everyone, I felt welcomed and I was able to help make some improvements to the brigade's maintenance picture. I didn't volunteer to come on this mission but I'm glad that I was on the mission. The experience that I gained will serve me well for the remainder of my time in the Army."



-30-